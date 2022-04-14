her fight to have a new child at 43… “They pray and hope for a miracle”

After a long and tumultuous relationship with Scott Disick, the father of her three children, Kourtney Kardashian now spins the perfect love with Travis Barker, famous drummer of the American group Blink-182. As a couple since January 2021, they got engaged last October… and got married in Las Vegas a few days ago!

Crazy lovers, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian would like to have a child together. The one who will celebrate her 43rd birthday on April 18, has indeed admitted that they have been actively trying for months and that she is undergoing fertility treatment, which would have made her gain a few pounds. “Travis is a huge support and a real shoulder for her in every way. This adventure to have a new child is proof of the love they have for each other” a source close to the couple told USWeekly magazine.

“She feels she is reaching an age where it will no longer be possible for her to give birth, so this is almost her last chance. They are praying for a miracle,” the source added.

A lovely blended family

At almost 43 years old, Kourtney Kardashian is the proud mother of Mason (12 years old), Penelope (9 years old) and Reign (7 years old), born of her love affair with Scott Disick. The eldest of the Kardashian sisters claims that she “loves being pregnant” but that a fourth pregnancy could be more complicated… She insists however on the fact that she loves having a child with the new love of her life, that she will also marry in a few months in front of family and friends.

For his part, Travis Barker, 46, is also the father of two children, namely Landon (18) and Alabama (16) from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s battle to have a baby is unveiled in images in the new Kardashian / Jenner clan show available on the Hulu platform.

Elizabeth Sall