her first husband gives his opinion on his marriage to Ben Affleck

On July 16, J.Lo became the wife of Ben Affleck, his former love found. If the couple seems to be spinning the perfect love, especially in Paris for their honeymoon, a certain person doubts the duration of their couple… This Saturday, July 30, the first husband of the 53-year-old singer, Ojani Noa, made some confidences in the pages of the magazine DailyMail. He notably delivered his doubts concerning the marriage of his ex with the actor of Justice League.

Even if he is very happy for Jennifer Lopez, he remains convinced that she will not end her life with Ben Affleck. “I wish him and Ben the best, but I’m not sure it will last.”, he confided. After throwing this bombshell, Ojani Noa still gave an explanation: “I think he’s someone who will marry seven or eight times. I don’t see her settling down with just one person. She pushes herself to constantly move forward in her professional life, which explains her three-decade career, but she also moves forward in her personal life.. Revelations that don’t bode well… Let’s hope he wasn’t right!

Jen loves being in love.

Jennifer Lopez’s first marriage

The star everyone is talking about right now was married to Ojani Noa for about eleven months, from 1997 to 1998. The Cuban chef also revealed in the interview with our American colleagues what Jennifer Lopez told him when they got married : “She told me I was the love of her life. When we went to bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever”. This wish did not come true since after her story with Ojani Noa, the actress lived several other romances, including three marriages.

Jennifer Lopez and her first husband Ojani Noa in 1997.

