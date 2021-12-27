her followers argue, she replies

Gioia Guidolotti, waiting to find out if it will participate in Men and women, gave another announcement to her followers: since she reached one million fans in January, so in a few days, will open your OnlyFans profile. When he made the promise on December 1st, the girl had received some criticism.

Yesterday, to better understand the motivations of his followers, Gioia published a new video where to write: “When they criticize me for opening OF in January“And in the description he specified:”Personal choice, you can say your yes, but without insulting“. Thus, the commentators have lined up in the classic two factions, that one pro opening OF and the opposite. In particular, those who are in favor remember that it is a legal and quick way to earn money, while those who are against it emphasize that it is a sort of sale of their body (“you give photos of your body to strangers who do what they want with us“), Which marks you throughout your life (“When you go to work they won’t get you anywhere“).

Joy he wanted to clarify his point of view commenting on the video herself:

Guys don’t worry, I don’t need any lessons. I’m big and vaccinated, I know what I’m doing and I do it with my head.

To those who, on the other hand, tell you that you, as well as other people who have opened OF, they are normalizing it, Guidolotti replied: “Everyone thinks with his own brain I think, if you want to do it, you do it, otherwise no and peace“.

There are also those who invite people to see what content Gioia Guidolotti will share since the site does not upload only pushed or winking images: “maybe before speaking, one should see“.

[FOTO: TikTok]