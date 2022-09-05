her “free the nipple” bikini is unanimous on Instagram (PHOTO)

Kylie Jenner is one very active on Instagram. The young mother posts almost every day on her favorite social network: and even several times a day! Internet users pay her back since she has 346 million subscribers and her posts have accumulated millions of likes.

Free The Nipple, what is it?

But she doesn’t just post selfies and shoots, she doesn’t hesitate to take a stand. The last days, she got involved in the fight “free the nipple”which can be translated as “free the nipple”. What is this feminist movement? These are protests on gender equality: why should men have the right to show their nipples and not women?

The hashtag #FreeTheNipple has known boom on social media, especially on Facebook or Instagram, where photographs of female nipples were systematically deleted. Very open, Kylie Jenner has no reluctance to show her body.

Instagram Kylie Jenner

Unanimous comments

She proved it a few days ago by posting two pictures of her. On these, we couldn’t see her nipples since she was wearing a bikini representing… a woman’s breasts. A committed swimsuit signed Jean-Paul Gaultier.

This very clear position of Kylie Jenner – the caption of the post is a simple “free the nipple” – has generated a wave of benevolent and positive comments. In addition to the 12.3 million likes collected by these photographs, we can read comments like “free them” or “yess”, by way of approval. Even Brandon Jenner, her half-brother, went there with his little comment, leaving an emoji and hands in the air. A judged comment “displaced”, “incestuous” Where “disrespectful” according to some netizens. And you what do you think ?