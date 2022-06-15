her frenzied dance with the sexy Nick Jonas, live on TV

After twelve years of love and two children, Shakira and Gerard Pique have decided to separate. If the 45-year-old singer still seemed in love with the 35-year-old footballer, the latter was unfortunately caught in the act of deception. If it was revealed that the father of the family had an affair with the mother of one of his teammates, a young woman named Suzy Cortez then confessed to having been heavily hit on by the famous FB Barcelona player.

“Shakira didn’t deserve this” declared the pretty brunette before revealing that Gerard Piqué contacted her regularly to ask her to send him photos of her completely naked… And if Shakira tried to put the pieces back together with the father of her two son, who prefers to party and have fun with girls, she finally managed to move on.

The sexiest new single of the moment has also gone on the offensive by adding Chris Evans and Henry Cavill to her Instagram followers. The actor who interpreted “Superman” would also have followed the pretty singer in return.

Shakira has fun with Nick Jonas

A true star in the United States, Shakira is currently appearing on the show “Dancing with myself” alongside Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy, a program in which candidates reveal their dance talents by trying to reproduce challenges choreographed by the judges and special guests.

A few hours ago, the Lebanese-Colombian bombshell shared a video on Instagram showing her dancing with Nick Jonas, on the show’s set, to her hit “Chantaje”.

