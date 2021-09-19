her husband, an insult and the revolution in Hollywood

Once upon a time there was a former star who, with an ambitious husband and through a free insult of a newspaper, made the revolution. If you think that the beginning of a story cannot be more confusing, you don’t know Reese Witherspoon. The woman who, according to those who know her well, does not know the meaning of the word impossible.

A second Reese does not stand still. Just read the interview granted for the cover of Vanity Fair America April to understand what we are talking about. But in the myriad of confessions, even intimate and difficult, that the actress makes, there is one in particular that is striking. That is, the one concerning his artistic rebirth. Occurred at the ripe old age of 36.

Reese Witherspoon is a child star. In the sense that she was still very young when she started working in the entertainment industry. He was 14 when he shot his first starring film: The man of the moon (1991). Between 22 and 23 she was in the classic television meta Pleasantville (1998), in the generational cult Cruel Intentions (1999) and in the cutting edge Election (1999). At 27 he was a world star thanks to A Blonde in Career (2003) and at 29 he won the Oscar for When love burns the soul (2005).

In the meantime she was married to Ryan Philippe and had two children, Ava And Deacon. But by the time he was 30, his career seemed to be at a standstill. Ultimately, this is what the The New Yorker. Who in 2012 in a piece on the now forgotten actors, cited her as a touchstone when talking about another actor. In addition to the damage, therefore, also insult. A gratuitous insult liquidated in half a sentence: she pointed out as the one who had turned her career into a pile of ashes. A failed one.

The husband enters the scene in this story of ours. That is to say Jim Toth. Former agent of the star. Today chief manager of the Quibi startup, financed by Jeffrey Katzenberg. Because it is he who urged her to react. Basically he told her: if there are no parts for you, you create them.

And so Reese did. She, who spends every free time she has with a book (check out the Book Club on her Instagram profile, that’s not a way of saying!), Founded a production company and started optioning rights to what she liked about. more. Thus were born films like Wild (where Witherspoon made her directorial debut and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress). And most importantly, series like Big Little Lies And The Morning show.

Create parts for women like her. This is the declared goal of Reese Witherspoon. “I remember posing for photos on the set and I was the only woman with 150 men. Maybe there were a couple of women in the wardrobe. I remember when I was a little girl I went to look for them and I remained attached to them“.

The other aspect concerns the fees. And there, too, Reese had a resounding success. Without realizing it. When he proposed to Hbo Big Little Lies, he also negotiated with bosses to get women to get the same pay as men. She didn’t think she really succeeded. Until “an actress didn’t come near a party and said to me: “You don’t know what you did?”. And I didn’t have the faintest idea what he was talking about. Well, the network called your agent to rewrite the contract. Where it was written in black and white that it would be paid twice as much as before“.

A great success across the board. Do you want to see proof? Check out the list dedicated to projects as a producer: it is now as “heavy” as that of an actress.

