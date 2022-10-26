her husband condemned, she reacts

A dark story…

We’re still waiting for Nicki Minaj to return with a real solid new album. Because since “Queen” released 4 years agowe were only entitled to reissues, somewhat isolated singles without too much of a follow-up (but sometimes very good) and we feel that the rapper is gradually moving away from the rap game, which does not prevent him from swinging a few spades at his rivals from time to time. It must be said that she is now a mother and she also has a lot of problems to manage, in particular the legal worries of her husband, with a visibly rather dark past…

Her husband, Kenneth Petty, has just been sentenced to a year in prison, for not having registered in the register of sex offenders during the installation of the couple Minaj / Petty in California. If he had to register in the sex offenders file, it is because of a conviction for rape which had earned him 4 years in prison in the state of New York for facts dating back to 1994. Aged 44 today, the prosecution initially demanded 15 months in prison and 5 years probation (a probation during which you can be sent back to prison very quickly), but the court will have finally been more lenient, since Kenneth Petty will serve only one year of detention and this sentence will be served at home. He will then have 3 years probation, and a $55,000 finea sentence that apparently did not please the US federal authorities according to the media TMZ.

Nicki Minaj has already reacted to the news of her husband’s conviction by posting family photos on her Instagram account. In the past, the rapper had defended her husband tooth and nailsaying in particular that in this rape case, her husband was then 16 years old, her victim 15 and they were in a relationship. But she had also accused of threatening and harassing her husband’s victim, a woman named Jennifer Hough, few years ago. The latter had also filed a complaint for harassment and intimidation of witnesses. In short, a very dark story…