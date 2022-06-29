Her husband Travis Barker hospitalized, he publishes an alarming tweet

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband, had to be rushed to hospital on the night of June 28, 2022. As his fans waited for reassuring news, the 46-year-old artist posted a tweet that doesn’t bode well. .

Kourtney Kardashian has found love in the arms of Travis Barker, the drummer of the group Blink-142. The one who had a tumultuous relationship with Scott Disick now seems to know a simpler romance full of love.

Indeed, Kim Kardashian’s sister and the 46-year-old musician even said “yes” to each other last month during a rock and roll ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

Unfortunately, the smiles have left the faces of two lovebirds somewhat lately. Indeed, according to the revelations of TMZ, Travis Barker had to be hospitalized in emergency on the night of June 28, 2022.

Travis Barker in danger?

If no information has yet leaked on the reason for the sudden hospitalization of Travis Barker, his case is of concern. It was accompanied by his wife Kourtney Kardashian that he went to the West Hills hospital. He was then transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for further examinations.

But what didn’t fail to scare the star’s fans was the message he left on his account Twitter. In effect, Travis Barker wrote: “God, save me”.

god save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

Internet users have not failed to share their concern, especially since the images revealed by TMZ are quite worrying. We can see Travis Barker lying on a stretcher.

His daughter asks people to send their prayers

Before meeting Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker married Shanna Moakler in 2004. From his union with Miss United States 1995 was born Landon Asher and Alabama Luella. It is the latter who recently spoke via her instagram storiesthen writing:

Please send your prayers.

A very disturbing request…

Would he have contracted the Covid-19 as it would have been the case for Kourtney Kardashian a few days ago according to Page Six ?