her husband’s birthday present is out of the ordinary

A really noteworthy birthday present for Cardi B. The American rapper on the day of her twenty-ninth birthday received a gift from her husband Offset dream villa. In fact, for some time Cardi had been planning to make real estate investments, particularly in holiday areas such as the Caribbean or the Dominican Republic, where tourism is active all year round.

READ ALSO> Kanye West sells his Ranch in Wyoming and loses several million dollars, here’s why

Her husband, as the singer herself recounts, at first seemed not to take her seriously, preferring invest his money in other. In reality, Offset’s plan was another: on the occasion of his wife’s birthday he really wanted to surprise her by giving her a property with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, ocean view, swimming pool and an annexe detached from the main building.

READ ALSO> Camila Cabello talks about her mental health: “I eat without conscience and then I feel bad”

Loading... Advertisements

Cardi B home: the couple’s latest insanely expensive gift

The mega villa has increased the equity portfolio by Cardi B, who wanted to share the virtual tour of the house on Instagram by writing “My love”. The singer is not only delighted with her gift, but also with the fact that her husband and father have collaborated for the realization of this project, thus establishing a close relationship. Above all, she says she is lucky for the family she built and for the children she had with her husband Offset: the three-year-old. Kulture Kiari it’s a baby of just a month whose name has not yet been made public.

READ ALSO> Kendall Jenner anticipates Halloween with a screaming shot

Cardi and Offset got married in September 2017 and are known to most for the extravagant gifts they are used to exchange for special occasions. Also Offset last year celebrated Cardi with a giant billboard that read: “Happy birthday mom. We love you”. Months later, Cardi surprised her husband on his 29th birthday by giving him one Lamborghini Golden Aventador SVJ. We just have to keep following them to find out what will be next crazy gift.