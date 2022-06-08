Her love story with the Kim Kardashian look-alike has already ended!

Between Kanye West and Chaney Jones, it’s already over! While her ex, Kim Kardashian is still cooing with Pete Davidson, Ye seems to be having a hard time settling down with anyone. The Kim K. look-alike only managed to keep the rapper for a few short months. According to sources from TMZ, the couple broke up after a long trip to Japan. Chaney Jones and Kanye West started dating last February, right after his split from actress, Julia Fox. The duo had been spotted shopping at Bal Harbor in Miami. They subsequently appeared at many events and undertook several journeys.

But as the saying goes, “one lost, ten found”. Last weekend, the interpreter of Flashing Light was seen alongside another young woman at the cinema. “I forgot to mention…I went to see Top Gun: Maverick the other night and sat next to Kanye West”, wrote the man who photographed the artist in charming company. Now everyone is wondering who is the latest conquest of the father of North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago. For many, it would be the influencer and model, Monica Corgan. In the comments of one of the photos of the young woman, Internet users asked her if she was the woman alongside the 44-year-old star.

Anyway, the two individuals have known each other for a while. In one of the pieces, Life of the Partywhich appears on the album donda (released in 2021, editor’s note) the Chicago rapper mentioned the pretty and sexy blonde. Fans also pointed out that Monica Corgan was spotted carrying Kanye West’s things and was seen on his tour bus multiple times.

Her admirers hope that she will stay longer than the previous ones.

See also: Kris Jenner: She reframes Kanye West!

Adam Javal-Fauconnier