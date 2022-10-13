her most elegant and modern looks ideal for brunettes

Zendaya is one of the most famous and successful actresses in Hollywood, who started acting from an early age, and her 26 years old has a solid career.

The famous has already received different awards for her performances, from Grammy, to Emmy, and went on to make history.

But, not only is she a great actress, she has also become quite a Fashion Icon, and it is a benchmark, which enchants with each of its outfits, becoming the queen with these looks.

Zendaya’s looks that make her the queen of fashion

Orange leather pants and top

Zendaya looked beautiful and fashionable wearing a orange and brown leather pants with a long-sleeved top tied at the waist with a slight neckline.

This outfit was worn with some black stilettos and her hair looked loose and natural, showing off her curls.

Mini dress with pantyhose and platform heels

For a photo shoot Zendaya looked spectacular in an outfit monochrome in all fuchsia, with which he gave fashion lessons.

The actress wore a short-sleeved minidress, with fuchsia pantyhose and gloves, and complemented this look with platform heels in the same tone, and her hair loose and long to the natural.

Jeans with top and stilettos

To celebrate her birthday, the protagonist of Euphoria opted for a casual and elegant outfit made up of wide and hip jeans.

This garment was combined with a long-sleeved black top, showing off her flat stomach, and wore black stilettos, and her hair loose and straight, looking beautiful.

Short and blazer with pantyhose

Zendaya looked like a beautiful model wearing a black outfit of shorts and a transparent mesh in the upper area.

supplemented with some also transparent pantyhose and oversize blazer, with stilettos and wore her hair loose and straight, looking like a goddess.

Asymmetrical dress and maxi boots

The actress also looked elegant and modern with a asymmetrical black dress that revealed her right leg.

For this look, she opted for maxi boots also black and her hair she wore it up in a high bun, giving style classes.