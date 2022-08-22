her new boyfriend is hot… and very very rich!

BestImage, Bruno Bebert

She has always enjoyed life as a single person… but never closed the door, however, to a love affair. In 2019, Emma Watson caused a lot of ink to flow by assuring that she was happy being “self-partnered“, that is to say in a relationship with herself, which had inspired many wounded hearts around the globe. A few months later, however, the British actress was seen in the arms of the Californian businessman Leo Robinton , and here she is now in a relationship with another handsome, wealthy kid. Harry Potter would she have finally found the shoe that suited her, after several sentimental disappointments?

Her summer vacation 2022, Emma Watson, in any case, spent them in Venice, Italy, with a certain Brandon Green – photographs of their escapade were also published on the DailyMail. But who is this attractive young man, with long, blond hair, and azure eyes, who tenderly holds the hand of the actress in the Land of the Boot? Contrary to his darling, Brandon does not evolve in the middle of the cinema, nor even in the militant or associative circles. His professional activity remains a bit obscure, and he does not, after all, really need to work: he is the son of Sir Philip Green, the billionaire who would previously run the company Arcadia Group – Burton, Topshop, Outfit. ..

Of course, Emma Watson has always been…

