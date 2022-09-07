her new target is Beyoncé

Future, the most toxic of toxics boys, was talked about in one of his last verses, in the track “Bullseye 2”, where he was invited by the rapper Real Boston Richey. After giving her a chain for a few thousand dollars, Future gave a verse full of gossip, where he explains his desire to pecho Beyoncé, and he even talks about his history with Ciara.

“If Jay-Z wasn’t my guy, I would’ve been the type to go shopping for B (Beyoncé), But I’d still be sleeping with C (Ciara)

The Jay-Z/Future relationship

The relationship between Jay-Z and Future has been relatively changing over the past few years. On Jay-Z’s 2017 album 4:44, Jay-Z and Future had a slight falling out over Jay-Z’s lyrics about Future and Ciara. In the piece Kill Jay-Z he had said “I don’t even know what you would have done/In the future, other guys will play football with your son”, a reference to Future’s child with his ex-fiancée Ciara and her current husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson*.*

Future spoke out and said of Jay-Z “that he was supposed to support the hip-hop community and leave the NFL to the NFL.” Since then the rappers have been on good terms but maybe it’s a little revenge from the Future who knows, after all he’s a scorpion, and revenge is a dish best served cold at home.