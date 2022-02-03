her nutritionist reveals the secrets of the new appearance

The secrets of Noemi’s diet were revealed by her nutritionist Monica Germani in the book “Your diet is you, free yourself from food obsessions and transform your life”.

The new appearance of Noemi with 15 kilos less was the result of a precise dietary balance. No great sacrifice but only the pursuit of pleasure.

The thought of starting the diet is scary because you fear you have to give up the pleasures of good food, to your favorite dishes and the most sparkling drinks. Well, according to nutritionist Monica Germani, boiled fish is not the best way to lose weight. Success can only be achieved if the road is traveled it is pleasant. Apericene? They are granted. Pub? Book your table as well. The secrets of proper diet are others, those who followed the well-known singer Noemi and which allowed her to lose 15 kilos.

Mahmood, how much the (very likely) winner of Sanremo 2022 earns

Noemi and her diet

The change in Noemi’s appearance was noticed by all the fans and not only. From one year to the next, the red-haired singer showed a different physique, with 15 kilos less. The goal was achieved thanks to the advice of the nutritionist Monica Germani and the conception of a diet suited to lifestyle by Noemi. Continuous journeys, irregular hours, lunches at motorway restaurants and dinners in restaurants. All this can create confusion in the management of food but it takes very little to return to feeling good and healthy. No glaring renunciation but the pursuit of pleasure to eat differently.

Lorena Cesarini, how much the actress who will join Amadeus at the Sanremo 2022 Festival earns

Noemi had to radically change her way of approaching food. You have erased all habits to rebuild a relationship from scratch getting involved with the help of the professional. The balancing is the secret that Germani reveals in her book released last February 1st. And the awareness that nutrition alone is not enough.

Food diet and more

In addition to building a new relationship with food, satisfying results need to be performed physical activity and follow healthy lifestyle habits. It is possible to take off the whims – says the nutritionist – such as going to the pub or having an aperitif with friends. Of course the rules must be there but they must not be too restrictive.

As for physical activity, Noemi followed theTabata workout. She chose it independently, she felt it about her and it was essential to recover psycho-physical well-being. Every decision must be made consciously, accepted and it must bring pleasure. For this reason, according to Monica Germani, it is necessary to devise a different path for each person in order to combine their vices with a new acceptable regime.