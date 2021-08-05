her old songs are about Camila Cabello

written by

November 23, 2020



On Netflix came the documentary of Shawn Mendes, titled In Wonder which tells the last year and a half of his career and personal life. From the realization of the new album, coming in December, to his world tour also passing through his personal relationships.

Among these could not miss the love story with fellow singer Camila Cabello. The two who in the documentary see themselves more close-knit than ever, tell some glimpses of how their love was born and the monster singer makes a big confession: his past songs were dedicated to the former Fifth Harmony. Shawn recounts this just as he revealed it to Cami that he couldn’t believe his words. The singer confessed that songs like Treat You Better and her other past hits were dedicated to her.

Words that will surely have warmed the hearts of the fans of the couple and we can only believe Shawn’s words. However, before Shamila became boyfriend and girlfriend, the Canadian singer’s heart was beating for Hailey Baldwin, now the wife of Justin Bieber. And he himself had hinted that he was very sick for the end of that special friendship.

Now, however, that story belongs to the past and in the documentary the two lovebirds have shown themselves really united and always willing to be there for each other. Shawn has long talked about how important it is for him to have Cami in his life and how the two lived together in New York for a time.