News

her old songs are about Camila Cabello

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements


written by
Roberta Marciano

November 23, 2020

Shawn Mendes documentary

On Netflix came the documentary of Shawn Mendes, titled In Wonder which tells the last year and a half of his career and personal life. From the realization of the new album, coming in December, to his world tour also passing through his personal relationships.

Among these could not miss the love story with fellow singer Camila Cabello. The two who in the documentary see themselves more close-knit than ever, tell some glimpses of how their love was born and the monster singer makes a big confession: his past songs were dedicated to the former Fifth Harmony. Shawn recounts this just as he revealed it to Cami that he couldn’t believe his words. The singer confessed that songs like Treat You Better and her other past hits were dedicated to her.

Loading...
Advertisements

shawn mendes documentary

PRE-ORDER SHAWN’S ALBUM

Words that will surely have warmed the hearts of the fans of the couple and we can only believe Shawn’s words. However, before Shamila became boyfriend and girlfriend, the Canadian singer’s heart was beating for Hailey Baldwin, now the wife of Justin Bieber. And he himself had hinted that he was very sick for the end of that special friendship.

Now, however, that story belongs to the past and in the documentary the two lovebirds have shown themselves really united and always willing to be there for each other. Shawn has long talked about how important it is for him to have Cami in his life and how the two lived together in New York for a time.

What do you think of Shawn Mendes’ words about his girlfriend Camila Cabello?

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

254
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
233
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
231
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
222
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
209
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
180
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
176
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
166
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
164
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
160
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top