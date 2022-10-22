her plunging neckline and her matching outfit are sensational

Again the outputs of Jennifer Lopez do not go unnoticed. The pop icon knows how to get people talking. At each of her appearances, she takes on outfits that are each more sublime than the next. From the ultra-glamorous lilac dress to the oversized look, via the classic white shirt, she stands out as a seasoned fashionista. Once again, JLo caused a sensation in a outfit as chic as it is sexy. It was this weekend in early October that the hottest couple of the year appeared in a trendy matching outfit.

The sulphurous dress of Jennifer Lopez

Although the circumstances were not happy, JLo shone with her look. Indeed, the couple was spotted in Miami, alongside other celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Jamie Foxx, Alicia Keys at the funeral tribute organized in memory of JR Ridinger, general manager of Market America, who died of an embolism lung disease at the age of 63. The couple decided to match their look. JLo has, for the event, opted for a long flared black dress with thin straps and plunging neckline. To pimp her outfit, she bet on a simple pair of vertiginous black heels, a Chanel bag and some jewelry including a fine diamond necklace. A simple outfit that exudes elegance.

A glamorous matching outfit

This is far from the first time that the couple has had fun matching their outfits. From travel outfits to romantic dates, the two lovebirds unite even in their dressing room. To match with the sulphurous dress of his darling, Ben Affleck has also adopted the minimalism. Three-piece black suit, white shirt and black tie, have teamed up to make him a very chic set featuring Jennifer Lopez. If the V-neck knows how to attract all eyes, it was carefully chosen to recall her husband’s suit jacket.