The definition and solution of: Her real name is Barbara Millicent Roberts. Below you will find the answer to solve de crosswords The Puzzle Week and other games like CodyCross.

In case you know other solutions for the same question, please comment by suggesting the other resolutions.

6 letter solution: BARBIE

Meaning / Fun fact: Her real name is Barbara Millicent Roberts

Barbie (redirected from Barbara Millicent Roberts) Barbie is Barbara Millicent Roberts and was born in Willow, Wisconsin. It is the best-selling doll in the world and the flagship of its production house. The product … Definition and Solution Updated on Monday 27 December 2021

Other definitions with real; first name; barbara; millicent; roberts; Violent reproach; A real fun; How to say that is; Not true, fake; Another name for the football Sampdoria; __ from Baskerville, personage of the name of the Rose; Herbaceous plant that gives its name to a marine animal; Second name of Carlo Ciampi who passed away in 2016; barbara __, famous hit by the Beach Boys; The barbarian of the Beach Boys; barbara sculptress; barbara __, song by the Beach Boys; A film with Julia roberts; Thriller starring a young Julia Roberts; Notting __ films with Hugh Grani and Julia roberts; A film with Julia roberts: __ woman; Search in Definitions