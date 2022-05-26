her response to the unexpected impersonation of Selena Gomez

Miley Cyrus has taken with a lot of humor the imitation that Selena Gomez made her during her last appearance on the famous American program ‘Saturday Night Live’. First, she showed her approval of the artist’s imitation by sharing a video of Selena’s performance on the show.

Then, the American artist responded to Selena Gomez through an original message on a t-shirt, that he did not hesitate to share through his social networks. An image that, as expected, did not take long to become viral.

“Hell yeah I’m Miley Cyrus @selenagomez @nbcsnl”, Miley wrote through her Instagram account along with a photo of her in a tank top with the same phrase. In this way, she once again demonstrates the great relationship they maintain, despite the fact that for many years there was talk of an enmity between them.

It should be remembered that a few days ago, Selena Gomez debuted with great success as a monologist and presenter of a famous television program American ‘Saturday Night Live’. A program where he conquered the viewers and where he broadcast Miley Cyrus.

Selena Gomez performed the imitation of the interpreter of ‘Angels like you’ during her monologue. So, she explained to viewers that she had asked Miley for some advice, referring to the artist as one of her “old friends” and someone who has hosted the show multiple times.

“She said, ‘Just be yourself and have fun,'” Selena said, imitating Miley’s voice. “And I was like, ‘Miley, is this just an excuse for me to do an impression of you on the show?’ And she was like, ‘Hell yeah, I’m Miley Cyrus.concluded the imitation that the artist later captured on a T-shirt.