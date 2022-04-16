her son comes across her sex tape!

The Kardashians were back on television this Thursday for the first episode of “The Kardashians” show. A first where fans were able to discover Kim in embarrassment when her son came across a video of her…

This Thursday, April 14, took place the broadcast of the first episode of The Kardashians, the new series that depicts the life of the most famous family in America. After making a name for herself on the premiere red carpet in an incredibly figure-hugging dress, Kim Kardashian this time appeared in her privacy for the debut of this new show. The opportunity for fans to see Kim K caught up in her sulphurous past in front of her son…

This is one of the highlights of the first episode, Kim Kardashian surprised her son Saint, 6, on the net in front of an advertisement of his famous sex tape.There was a shot of me crying, and then I looked and there was something very inappropriate written on it like ‘Kim’s new sex tape, explained the star before entrusting, hasApparently these are never-released footage from my old sextape. The last thing I want as a mom is for my past to resurface twenty years later, especially for a while with my whole family. This m**** is so embarrassing and I have to take care of it (…) If my son had been a little bigger and he could read, I would have been ashamed.“

We saw her then call her husband at the time, Kanye West to share the scene she had just experienced. The latter tried to calm his companion while she exclaimed, determined: “Rather die than leave this…

