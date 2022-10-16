her son’s face unveiled, she opens up about her difficult arrival

Khloe Kardashian, 38, is the happy mother of two children. On July 28, her second child with basketball player Tristan Thompson was born from a surrogate mother. The birth of the child took place made with the utmost discretion. Furthermore, we do not yet know what is the name of the little boy. It’s in the teaser of reality TV following the Kardashian clan broadcast on Hulu since Thursday, September 22, 2022 that we see for the first time the face of Kim Kardashian’s little sister’s son.

See this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kardashian Social (@kardashiansocial)

In the teaser of The Kardashiansyou can see True’s mom panic a few hours before delivery. Fortunately, Kim Kardashian, his big sister, was there for him share your experience with babies. Indeed, Kanye West’s ex has two born from a surrogate mother. “We always think we’re not ready, but when the baby comes, we finally are“said Kim Kardashian, 41, to reassure her sister Khloé Kardashian. Finally reassured in view of her baby boy, the founder of Good American exclaimed: “It looks like True!“. Khloe Kardashian then opened up about the fact thatshe felt”depressed and sad” since December.

Khloé Kardashian: the arrival of her baby boy was difficult for the reality TV star

The tumultuous relationship between reality star Khloe (…)

