her stalker arrested after breaking into her house again

Ariana Grande’s stalker has been arrested for violating his restraining order by breaking into the singer’s home.

According to TMZ, Aharon Brown was arrested on Sunday after breaking into the star’s property in Montecito, Calif., on his 29th birthday. The Positions singer was not at home at the time. The intruder set off the security alarm and police arrived and arrested him.

He was later indicted for criminal harassment, burglary, damaging power lines, breaching a court order and obstruction. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was taken into custody. He was previously arrested in September last year after showing up at the singer’s home with a large hunting knife and allegedly shouting “I’m going to kill you and her” at a security guard.

The pop star responded by seeking a restraining order against him, telling Los Angeles Superior Court that she was “afraid” for her safety and that of her family. The order was granted, prohibiting the individual from approaching the star. However, that did not deter him. TMZ reports that he recently violated the ban while trying to find the singer and was supposed to turn himself in to police on Tuesday. However, two days before doing so, he went to Ariana Grande again.