her top 10 looks on the red carpet









She is one of the actresses of the moment, Hollywood adores her. But Zendaya It not only triumphs in the cinema and on television, it also does so on the red carpet. the young actress usually bet on risky outfits and unconventional, but with a lot of glamour. The keys to its success? Her amazing facility to change her image continuously without seeming to be dressed up, with her touch of sophistication for fashion. So is she, chameleonic and glamorous in equal parts. Everybody wonders what will surprise at the Oscars 2022But until then, We review the top 10 outfits of Zendaya on the red carpets.

The outfits of Zendaya at the MET Gala We start this list going back to 2016, when Zendaya attended the MET Gala in a gold dress with a single sleeve and an original haircut “bowl cut”.









Zendaya at the 2016 Met Gala With a gold dress and short hair GTRES Just a year later, the actress chose a very striking print by Dolce & Gabbana which included a change of hair: he went from short and smart to an Afro style, showing pride in his roots.









Zendaya at the 2017 Met Gala With a Dolce & Gabbana design GTRES If many girls dream of being Cinderella, Zendaya got it at the 2019 MET Gala. As we said, she is a chameleon both to act and to maintain the glamor on the red carpet. It was a staging full of magic in which details were not lacking: the fairy godmother, the fairy tale dress and even the glass slipper.









Zendaya at the MET Gala 2019 She was Cinderella for one night GTRES

Zendaya, young fashion icon Passionate about fashion, Zendaya does not miss her appointments with the big catwalks. In the New York Fashion Week 2020the actress wore a self-designed burgundy velvet suit. As soon as she trusts the big firms as she designs her outfits herself. As accessories, a matching beret and a polka dot scarf.









Zendaya at New York Fashion Week 2020 The actress poses with Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Hilfiger GTRES To the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards She came with a red two-piece signed by Vera Wang and a hairstyle full of XL braids. The actress won the Fashion Icon Award, becoming the youngest woman to receive this award. and seeing their best outfits we understand why.









Zendaya joins the trend of showing the navel with this look by Vera Wang. GTRES

4. Zendaya sweeps red carpets The same goes for Cinderella who bets on a 100% masculine style, with this Disquared tuxedo. Zendaya wore it to the 2016 Grammy Awards with a short, blonde, slicked-back hairstyle. What a change!









Zendaya at the 2016 Grammy Awards With tuxedo by Disquared GTRES For the 2019 Emmy Awards Zendaya showed up with a custom made emerald green dress. Bodice, leg opening and water waves in a mane that she dyed a reddish tone. Doesn’t it remind you of the little mermaid?









Zendaya at the 2019 Emmy Awards The actress remembers the little mermaid with this emerald dress GTRES And we stayed in the city of Los Angeles. In 2021 asado the actress caused real ‘euphoria’ in the Oscar awards 2021. Zendaya bet everything on yellow and won without being nominated. She was one of the best dressed in this neon yellow style with a strapless neckline and a large opening on the abdomen. A style that she uses a lot and has become her hallmark.











Zendaya on the red carpet at the Oscars 2021 REUTERS BRV