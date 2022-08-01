her ultra sexy video for her beauty brand

Singer, actress and even muse, Jennifer Lopez is on all fronts. For the needs of her brand of beauty products, JLO Beauty, she did not hesitate to reveal her alluring curves.

At 53, Jennifer Lopez remains a real bomb. It is therefore not surprising that Ben Affleck, to whom she was engaged in the early 2000s, fell under her spell again years later and officially became her husband.

Singer and actress, Jennifer Lopez even has her own brand of beauty products. Its greatest marketing asset? Her dream plastic.

A very hot ad

Followed by more than 219 million people on Instagram, she recently unveiled a very sexy advertisement for the needs of its brand JLO Beauty. The one who has just released a range of body products, is revealed in a swimsuit, the oiled body in this video which made the Web react.

The curves are simply maddening and Internet users are fans of the perfect body of Ben Affleck’s wife.

The comments are all positive:

The most beautiful woman in the world. Wonderful. A queen.

Can we read in particular about the one who is used to revealing herself in very hot outfits.

A marriage that speaks

While Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently said “yes” to life, Ojani Noathe first husband of the singer, confessed to the DailyMail not believe for a second in this marriage.

Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life. When we went to bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever.

For him, Jennifer Lopez “likes to be in love” but loses the interest she could have in her other half when the passion is no longer so strong.

After eleven months of marriage, Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa separated. She later married Cris Judd and Marc Anthony before her ex Ben Affleck became her husband on July 16, 2022.