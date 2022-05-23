her unveiled wedding dress, a short lace model that is not unanimous!

Third ceremony for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker! Engaged since November 2021, the oldest of the Kardashian sisters and the famous musician began by uniting during a crazy and improvised ceremony in Las Vegas last February. This marriage is not legal, the two lovers who have just moved together in a new house, were then married last week in California during a small, very intimate ceremony with some friends.

Of course, the pretty brunette intended to celebrate her marriage with her legendary family! The Kardashian / Jenner clan thus set sail for Italy a few days ago, for the couple’s third and final wedding ceremony. This Saturday, May 21, 2022, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker said “yes” to each other once again, in front of family and close friends, in Portofino, Italy.

A ceremony placed under the sign of the dolce vita and visibly sponsored by the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana since the famous sisters have multiplied the appearances dressed in pieces by the two famous designers.

Kourtney Kardashian fan of short dresses

To say “yes” to the new man in her life, Kourtney appeared again in a short lace dress also signed Dolce & Gabbana. A sexy dress with nevertheless a long train in lace with biblical details which was not unanimous with Internet users who were waiting to see the mother of the family in a much more chic and grandiose dress.

For their wedding in California last week, Kourtney Kardashian had already opted for a rather sexy short white dress, with thin straps and a big neckline, which showed her legs. Upon their arrival in Italy, the family gathered for brunch just before the nuptials. Again, Kourtney had bet on a short and tight little black dress, with a short black veil and matching gloves.

