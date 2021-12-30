Hera maxi-bill of 8,000 euros canceled in court, a family from Santarcangelo appears

Eventually the big bill was canceled by the court. A family from Santarcangelo di Romagna, after having received a series of bills for a total amount of over 8,000 euros, tried in every way to have them canceled by Hera, which however proved to be irremovable. According to Hera, in fact, the huge water consumption accounted for was the result of a loss, due to a rupture of a pipe downstream of the meter, which lasted over the years which did not allow to exceed the minimum threshold to re-enter the “leakage fund”, ie the fund that would have made it possible to reverse part of the amounts invoiced.

Cornered by the insistent claims of Hera, which has come to request an injunction against him, the family, through the lawyer Gianni Baietta of Rimini, brought the water supplier to court by moving a series of disputes, including to which, the most important, “the violation of the duty of good faith”, explains the lawyer Baietta. It emerged in the course of the litigation that Hera had immediately ascertained the presence of abnormal consumption, indicating the presence of a water leak, but had never communicated anything to the user, effectively preventing him from proceeding with a timely repair with relative limitation of dispersion. The Court of Rimini therefore with a sentence last November, which became final in recent days, canceled the bills issued by Hera, stating that nothing is due to it by the Santarcangelo family.