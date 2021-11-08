Herat, schools reopened to female students after a 15-year-old’s viral appeal to the Taliban

“Today, as a representative of the girls, I want to send a message that comes from our hearts. We all know that Herat is a city of knowledge … so why should schools remain closed for female students?”. With these words, the 15-year-old Sotooda Forotan amazed and moved the audience with these words, taking the stage last October 21 for a brief speech during a ceremony in Herat, in western Afghanistan, on the occasion of the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.

He should have read a poem, however, he launched a heartfelt and unexpected appeal to the Taliban to allow girls to study.

The video of the speech, which went viral on local social media, had reignited protests against a ban on women’s education, which is allowed nationally only in primary schools, and further increased pressure on self-styled Koranic students.

And so, after almost three months after the Taliban took power, secondary and high schools were also reopened for girls in the province of Herat alone, in western Afghanistan, as reported. Tolo News, citing information from a local teachers’ association.

The return to class, according to the same source, would concern 5 thousand students from the seventh to the twelfth year of studies. In the rest of the country, on the other hand, only primary schools remain open for pupils.