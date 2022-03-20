Herbal tea to eliminate high levels of cholesterol in the blood

Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance found in all cells of the body, as it is needed to make hormones, vitamin D and substances that help digest food, according to Medline Plusfrom the US National Library of Medicine.

What’s more, Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit organization dedicated to clinical practice, education and research, explained that with high cholesterol it is possible for fatty deposits to form in the blood vessels and over time, these deposits grow and make it more difficult for enough blood to flow through the arteries. Sometimes these deposits can suddenly rupture and form a clot that causes a heart attack or stroke.

The entity also indicated on its web portal that this disease can be inherited or can be the consequence of an unhealthy lifestyle, such as, eat a lot of bad fats. Saturated fat is found in some meats, dairy products, chocolate, baked goods, and processed and fried foods.

Other causes of high cholesterol are sedentary lifestyle, lack of exercise, smoking, obesity, age and diabetes.

However, high cholesterol has no symptoms and the only way to detect it is through a blood test.

For this reason, there are several treatments to treat the condition, and a study published in the Journal of Endocrinological Investigation revealed that chamomile tea could lower cholesterol levels, as the plant has various antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and soothing properties.

Likewise, the portal pointed out that mint tea also helps reduce cholesterol due to its antioxidant properties.

“The evidence highlights that natural compounds like these have anti-inflammatory and dilating properties of blood vessels,” I quote the study portal.

For its part, there are other treatments for high cholesterol and the library listed them:

1. Choose healthier fats. Both total fat and saturated fat should be limited. No more than 25-35% of daily calories should come from dietary fat, and less than 7% of daily calories should come from saturated fat.

2. Limit foods with cholesterol. If you are trying to lower your cholesterol, you should consume less than 200 mg per day. Cholesterol is found in animal foods such as liver and other organ meats, egg yolks, shrimp, and whole-milk dairy products.

3. Consume a lot of soluble fiber. Foods rich in soluble fiber help prevent the digestive tract from absorbing cholesterol. These foods include: whole grain cereals such as oatmeal and oat bran; fruits such as apples, bananas, oranges, pears and plums and legumes such as beans, lentils, chickpeas, kidney beans and broad beans.

4. Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. A diet rich in fruits and vegetables can increase important cholesterol-lowering substances in the diet.

5. Consume fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These acids will not lower your bad cholesterol (LDL) level, but they can help raise your good cholesterol (HDL) level. Good sources of omega-3 fatty acids include salmon, tuna (canned or fresh), and mackerel, and it is recommended to eat these fish twice a week.

6. Limit salt. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends consuming less than five grams of salt per day. In addition, all the salt that is consumed should be iodized, that is, enriched with iodine.

7. Limit the consumption of alcohol. Alcohol adds extra calories, which can lead to weight gain. Being overweight can raise your bad cholesterol level and lower your good cholesterol level.

8. Perform physical activity: It is important to exercise at least 30 minutes a day, because according to the WHO, people with an insufficient level of physical activity have a 20 to 30% higher risk of death compared to people who achieve a sufficient level of physical activity.