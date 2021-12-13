Diet. herbal tea to reactivate the metabolism

Do you want to activate the metabolism? try these three ingredients within everyone’s reach.

A herbal tea to help metabolism? Nothing more apt than this drink. Contains wonderful ingredients whose properties will be a cure-all for both the cold and to help reactivate the metabolic function.

There slow metabolism it can almost turn into a real discomfort, since it not only slows down or prevents body weight loss. It also involves a series of consequences such as heaviness, poor digestion and water retention that put a strain on your body. These conditions do not allow you to calmly face a weight loss path, for example, because not being able to see the result of so many sacrifices certainly implies psychological stress. That is why it is necessary to work to prevent and help stimulate fat burning, using these three ingredients that will amaze you. Metabolism is in fact the process by which the body transforms nourishment into energy: if it slows down, weight loss can be more difficult.

The spicy foods present usually have the function of reactivating our metabolism, and also counteract the sensation of cold on the body: this is how the ingredients of this herbal tea act in both situations.

They are in fact cheap, easy to find and absolutely natural. However, when you decide to use this method to stimulate your slow metabolism, always ask your doctor for advice in advance. In particular, if you suffer from chronic diseases, food allergies or intolerances and if you are pregnant, contact an expert before making changes to your usual diet. This is because despite being natural ingredients, they can still create contraindications following their intake.

Do you want to activate the metabolism? Try this herbal tea to help metabolism, discover its properties

As anticipated, there are three very simple ingredients that used consistently can activate slow metabolism and make body weight loss easier. Not only that, they will help you eliminate excess liquids and gases by deflating the abdomen and intestines. They will stimulate diuresis and digestion, also fighting constipation and helping you to feel lighter, speeding up weight loss.

At this point it is time to show you which ones benefits they provide to the metabolism.

The first is it ginger, a root that has always been used in Eastern countries as a remedy for numerous ailments. It is primarily a powerful natural and digestive anti-inflammatory, but it is also a powerful remedy for nausea and stomach pain. It is also very effective against colds, flu, coughs and sore throats. Ginger is also particularly effective in weight loss, thanks to gingerol, the active ingredient contained in it and which gives it a slightly spicy taste. It is in fact a thermogenic substance that allows to increase the body temperature, give a boost to the metabolism and therefore burn even more fat.

The second ingredient, the cinnamon it is perhaps unexpected and in this period it is present practically everywhere, being used a lot to make excellent desserts. In fact, its qualities are infinite and also extremely beneficial to cure the first ailments due to the cold. Cinnamon is a delicious spice with strong anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties. A panacea to soothe the annoyances caused by colds and sore throats, as well as performing exemplary work in favor of body weight loss. In fact, it has powerful effects on the elimination of accumulations of fat, especially the abdominal one. Contains vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. It plays a fundamental role in insulin regulation, reducing blood sugar, triglycerides and LDL cholesterol. Also, like ginger, it has a thermogenic power, i.e. it increases body heat by stimulating the body to burn more fat. It is an important source of fiber, promotes natural intestinal motility and fights constipation.

The last ingredient is the sage, an excellent and fragrant component to be used to purify the body. It has a powerful effect in reducing intestinal gas, favoring its elimination and therefore the reduction of abdominal swelling. It has antibacterial and antioxidant properties. It even seems that its administration can give relief in case of cough and cold. A detox effect that is truly not indifferent and very useful for feeling lighter.

How to use them to activate the metabolism? Herbal tea to help metabolism

The simplest method is to infuse these ingredients individually in boiling natural water. Obviously we must not exaggerate, a teaspoon of ginger, a teaspoon of cinnamon powder and two sage leaves will suffice for a liter of water. Let it rest, covering the container for about ten minutes, then filter and drink your still hot herbal tea. If you want you can sweeten with a teaspoon of honey, for an energetic and beneficial drink!