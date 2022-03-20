Hercai, Azize and Fusun: what actresses Ayda Aksel and Ayşegül Günay are like in real life | Turkish soap operas | FAME

The Turkish soap opera “Hercai: love and revenge” has become the favorite of many people not only because of the story of Reyyan and Miran, but also because of some characters who, despite their antagonistic role, have caught the attention of the public. An example of this are Azize and fusun that in fiction they stand out for their evil attitudes; however, in real life they are totally different. But few know about the actresses Ayda Aksel and Ayşegül Günay, who give life to the aforementioned characters.

When talking about Turkish productions that have had great success outside their country of origin, it is impossible not to mention “Hercai: love and revenge”, a telenovela starring Ebru Sahin and Akin Akinozü and whose story was broadcast in Turkey, the United States, Spain, Argentina, Peru, among others.

In addition to the protagonists of the Ottoman production, it also highlights the name of the actress Ayda Aksel who plays Azize Aslanbey remembered for having told the story to her grandson (Miran) in her own way, which generated hatred in the young man towards Reyyan’s family.

In “Hercai”, Azize is Miran’s grandmother and tries to get her revenge on Reyyan’s family (Photo: MIA Yapım)

When the fans of “Hercai” they met Azize they thought that she would be the only antagonist, but another character just as evil appeared. Is about Fusun Aslanbey played by Turkish actress Ayşegul Günay. In fiction she hates Azize for marrying her brother. In the telenovela she has many evil and secret plans that she hides under lock and key.

Füsun Aslanbey is the villain of “Hercai” (Photo: Mia Yapim).

The actresses who played Azize and fusun They are well known in their country and have earned the applause of the public for their great professionalism when being part of some of the Ottoman productions.

WHAT ARE ACTRESSES AYDA AKSEL AND AYŞEGÜL GÜNAY LIKE IN REAL LIFE?

the actresses Ayda Aksel and Ayşegul Günay They are considered as great professionals in the Turkish art scene.

Ayda Aksel

In the soap operaHercai“, the actress Ayda Aksel He earned the contempt of the public with his character of Azize because it made life impossible for the couple Reyyan and They watchSo he didn’t want his grandson to form a family bond with the Sadoglu.

Ayda Aksel played Azize in Hercai (Photo: Ayda Aksel / Instagram)

However, in real life, the Turkish actress is one of the most famous in her country and many have pointed out that she is one of the best professionals in Turkey. She also has almost 300 thousand followers on the Instagram social network.

Ayda Aksel with her two children and her pet (Photo: Ayda Aksel / Instagram)

In real life, the actress is totally different from Azize Regarding his personality and his physical appearance, well, in his photos you can see him with a more modern look and showing great happiness with his friends and family.

In the aforementioned social network, she publishes photographs of the activities she carries out where she appears together with people close to her and with the characters of “Hercai”.

Ayda Aksel is a well-known actress in Turkey who has won the affection of the public (Photo: Ayda Aksel / Instagram)

Ayşegul Günay

Who also looks totally different on her social networks is the actress Ayşegul Günay who plays the role of Fusun in “Hercai”.

Obviously, in real life, Ayşegul Günay It is another to how he was seen in the successful Turkish production.

Ayşegül Günay is a renowned actress in Turkey (Photo: Ayşegül Günay / Instagram)

Yes, in the soap operaHercai”, fusun was characterized by doing evil things and hiding important secrets, in her daily life the actress Ayşegul Günay He is a very friendly person and enjoys the affection of his friends and the love of his family.

Ayşegül Günay looks totally different from her character Fusun (Photo: Ayşegül Günay / Instagram)

On Instagram, the actress has almost 200 thousand followers who support her in all the projects or activities she carries out.

The actress Ayşegül Günay with her family (Photo: Ayşegül Günay / Instagram)

WHO IS THE ACTRESS AYDA AKSEL?

in the soap opera “Hercai” Ayda Akselwhose role is that of Azize Aslanbey It has been characterized as the main antagonist of the story. In said production, she is remembered for having lied to her grandson throughout her life about the death of her parents. The version she gives him of her drives him to commit cruel revenge.

During the 1980s, he began his career in theater and participated in various plays at the Istanbul State Theater, one of them being Düşüş (The Fall), in 1984.

But in addition to being a well-known actress in her country, she is also an active person on social networks. Precisely, a few days ago “Page 7 ″ she showed how the artist looked outside of her character. MORE DETAILS HERE.

WHO IS THE ACTRESS AYŞEGÜL GÜNAY?

Turkish actress Ayşegül Günay was born on November 9, 1969, making her 52 years old today. The interpreter is a native of Eskişehir. She studied at Anadolu University State Conservatory Theater Department and made her television debut in 2006 with the character of Niran in “Kaybolan Yillar”, a series that would boost her work.

Later, he would have other important roles in productions such as “Küçük Kadınlar”, “Aile Saadeti”, “Avatar”, “Kuruluş Osman” and “Hercai”, the novel that gave him greater fame for his role as Füsun Aslanbey. The actress shares with her more than 138 thousand followers, images and videos of her projects on television, although very little is known about her personal life.

WHAT IS “HERCAI” ABOUT?

Turkish soap operaHercai” focuses on Reyyan, granddaughter of the Sadoglu, one of the most powerful families in Midyat, as well as one of the cruelest. What She is not the biological granddaughter of Nasuh, the leader of the clan, the young woman is constantly mistreated and humiliated at the expense of her cousin Yaren.

However, that doesn’t stop Miran, Yaren’s fiancé, from falling in love and eventually marrying her. After her wedding night, and after consummating her marriage,

Reyyan finds out that Miran only married her to get back at her family. In time, secrets will be revealed as Reyyan and Miran try to cherish their love despite all odds.