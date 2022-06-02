Hercai: Ebru Şahin, won’t you invite Akın Akınözü to your marriage with Cedi Osman? | Wedding | Turkish soap operas | nnda nnlt | FAME

And the invitation? After Ebru Sahin will star in the telenovelaHercai” beside Akın Akınözü and turned them into the most popular fictional couple of recent times, the Ottoman artist has been finalizing details of what will be her wedding with Cedi Osman. However, the young actor has confessed that to date he has not received a marriage certificate from his friend and colleague.

MORE INFORMATION: Which city does actor Akin Akinözü from “Hercai” like and why?

When talking about the Turkish soap operas that have become a great international success, it is impossible not to mention “Hercaiwhere we saw Ebru Sahin Y Akın Akınözüinterpret to Reyyan Y They watchrespectively, getting involved in a great story of love and revenge.

“Hercai” was released in Turkey on March 15, 2019 quickly becoming one of the highest-rated dramas in its territory. But a few months passed and the Turkish success also invaded the screens of countries such as Spain, the United States, Argentina, Chile and Peru, among others.

MORE INFORMATION: Ebru Şahin, is he really retiring from acting?

“Hercai” is based on a novel written by Sümeyye Koç, a Turkish writer born in Ankara (Photo: Mia Yapım)

After starring in this telenovela, both actors took different paths and were also participants in important productions. In the case of Akın Akınözü landed in the series “Kaderimin Oyunu”, while the actress did the same in “Destan”.

But Ebru Sahin He also surprised his thousands of fans by announcing, in September 2021, that he would marry in 2022 with the NBA basketball player, Cedi Osmanwho proposed to her in Cappadocia.

Given this, Akın Akınözü He drew attention when he spoke about that event that has been causing talk for several months.

Ebru Sahin and her future husband are getting married soon. The plans are already underway and they ruled out that the wedding has been postponed (Photo: Cedi Osman / Instagram)

IS AKIN AKINÖZÜ ON THE GUEST LIST?

The month of June begins and every time there is very little left for the actress’s wedding Ebru Sahin with her boyfriend, Cedi Osman whose ceremony will be held in the company of their closest family and friends. Although a question has arisen about this event. doEbru Sahin invited to your wedding Akın Akınözü?

The answer lies with the Turkish actor himself who was captured by the press men who did not hesitate to ask him, but what was said by the remembered Miran in “Hercai” surprised more than one.

Cedi Osman and his girlfriend on the day they officially got engaged in front of close family and friends (Photo: Ebru Sahin/Instagram)

“As I understand it, my partner whom I worked with for 3 years is on his way to get married. I wish you happiness. Beyond that, what can I say. I’m not getting a wedding invitation. Even if he comes, am I going to go or not? he hangs in the air”, he expressed as reported by televizyongazetesi.

After that, several hypotheses have been triggered and one of them -according to the aforementioned medium- is that Ebru Y Akin they would not get along very well despite the fact that they shared three years of work in “Hercai”.

Another theory is that it is very unlikely that the two protagonists of “Hercai: love and revenge” meet again, albeit as friends at the actress’s wedding.

Actor Akın Akınözü played Miran in the soap opera “Hercai” (Photo: screenshot)

THE LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT OF EBRU ŞAHIN AND CEDI OSMAN

Ebru Sahin Y Cedi OsmanCurrently, they are considered one of the strongest couples in Turkey and despite the fact that the actress is very busy with the recordings of the series “Destan”, both manage their time to live beautiful moments.

But what has been known is that the love between them was born at first sight, or rather, Cedi Osman was shocked with Ebru Sahin since he saw her.

“She is the chosen one. I knew it the day I saw her. I have the ring since last year, I plucked up the courage and offered it. It is the best event of my lifeOsman said.

MORE INFORMATION: Ahmet Kayakesen, from “Hercai” to star in “Mükemmel Eslesme”

The surprise that Cedi Osman prepared for his beloved for his 28th birthday on May 18 (Photo: Ebru Sahin / Instagram)

WHO IS AKIN AKINÖZÜ?

Akin Akınözü was born on September 22, 1990 in Ankara, Turkey; so he is 30 years old. He is the only son of actress Özlem Akınözü and Tamer Akınözü, and is of the zodiac sign Virgo.

He inherited his passion for acting from his family. To begin with, his mother is the renowned actress Özlem Akinözü, his maternal grandfather Sureyya Arin was one of the pioneering presenters of Turkish television on TRT, and his great-uncle Suha Arin is known as the “Father of Turkish Documentaries”.

He lived in the United States for six years and before turning to acting, he studied at the University of California Berkeley, where he graduated with a degree in Applied Mathematics.

Due to his great performance in “Hercai”, he won the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series at the 24th Golden Lens Awards of the Magazine Journalists Association 2019 and Best Couple in a TV Series along with his co-star Ebru Sahin at the Awards of the Ayaklı newspaper 2020. He was also awarded the Nova Más Award for Best Male Actor in 2019 and Mister Nova 2019 from the Spanish television network Nova Atresmedia.

THE DETAILS OF THE TWO WEDDINGS BETWEEN EBRU ŞAHIN AND CEDI OSMAN

It has been revealed what the thousands of fans of Ebru Sahin Y Cedi Osman They waited so long: the details of their big wedding. According to the portal Millietthe remembered Reyyan in “Hercai: love and revenge” and the basketball player will have a double wedding. This will be held after the NBA season ends in the state Joined In the month of June.

It has also been announced that there will be two weddings, which has greatly excited the fans. In these ceremonies, the relatives of the couple will be present, as well as people very close to them. MORE DETAILS HERE.

THE 27 YEARS OF CEDI OSMAN, EBRU ŞAHIN’S BOYFRIEND

Ebru Şahin is not only one of the most popular actresses in Turkey, she is also recognized in other countries, especially for her work in “Hercai”, a soap opera in which she starred alongside Akın Akınözü; Since then, her private life has been of public interest, especially the affair she has with her boyfriend Cedi Osman.

The Turkish actress and the basketball star have been linked since July 2020 by the Turkish media, which already speculated a rapprochement between them. Finally it was Ebru Şahin herself who confirmed that she was dating Cedi Osman, after they were photographed holding hands leaving an establishment. MORE DETAILS HERE.