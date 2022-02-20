Hercai, ending explained: what happened in the last chapter of the Turkish soap opera | FAME

“Hercai” came to an end. After two years maintaining high ratings, Atresmedia broadcast the last chapter of the Turkish soap opera, starring Akın Akınözü, as Miran; and Ebru SahinWhat Reyyan.

The first episode aired on December 15, 2019, being one of the longest but also successful Ottoman melodramas. And it is that Saturday to Saturday has had an average 3.9% share and almost 500,000 viewers.

Finally, production by Mia Yapım, ended on February 16, 2022. What happened in the last chapter of Reyyan and Miran’s story? What will happen to the Şadoğlu and Aslanbey families? Here we tell you.

WHAT HAPPENED AT THE END OF “HERCAI”?

Azize is happy with Nasuh’s marriage proposal and that Miran agreed to marry the one who has always been her great love. The young man wishes his grandparents to be very happy and the rest of the family helps to finalize the details of the link. Meanwhile, Yaren continues to serve her sentence in prison and Füsün resigns herself to living with part of her body paralyzed.

The day of the wedding has arrived. Lovers say “I do” to each other surrounded by their loved ones. Everyone dances and sings without fear of something spoiling their joy. Reyyan and Miran give some good news in the middle of the celebration and say that they will adopt Melek, an orphan girl from the foundation. The next day, little Ella arrives at her new house, where she is received with much love. The girl wants to spend the first night with her little brother Umut and she calls Miran and Reyyan, dad and mom.

Five years later…

Miran and his wife enjoy their life together with Umut and Melek. Reyyan fulfilled her dream of graduating as a teacher and, very nervous, she goes to her first day of classes at the same school where her two children study. Cihan and Handan, meanwhile, have returned from visiting Azat and Gönul, who are soon to be parents. The relationship between the four is again very good.

the big news

Reyyan, after her first day as a teacher, attends a family gathering in the countryside, which counts Firat, Zeynep and their son among the attendees. Reyyan gives fantastic news: “I’m expecting twins”, something that not even Miran imagined because she hugs her and starts crying.

Finally, after so much revenge, hatred and intrigue, the future of the Aslambeys and the Sadoglu’s is full of happiness and love.

WHAT TO SEE AFTER LEAVING “HERCAI”?

With the release of “Hercai”, the telenovela “La hija del Embajador” will take over, which has already been broadcast before the outgoing production. The new melodrama stars Engin Akyürek and Neslihan Atagül and is a story full of unconditional love, betrayal and mixed feelings.

“The ambassador’s daughter” (“Sefirin Kizi” in its original language). (Photo: Star TV)

WHAT IS “HERCAI” ABOUT?

The drama focuses on Reyyan, granddaughter of the Sadoglu, one of the most powerful families in Midyat, as well as one of the cruelest. Since she is not the biological granddaughter of Nasuh, the leader of the clan, the young woman is constantly mistreated and humiliated at the expense of her cousin Yaren. However, that doesn’t stop Miran, Yaren’s fiancé, from falling in love with her and eventually marrying her. But the drama is just beginning.

After their wedding night, and after consummating their marriage, Reyyan finds out that Miran only married her to get back at her familybut will love be greater than hate?

ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “HERCAI”

Akın Akınözü as Miran Aslanbey/Şadoğlu.

Ebru Şahin as Reyyan Şadoğlu/Aslanbey.

Ayda Aksel as Azize Aslanbey / Ayşe Derbent.

Oya Unustası as Gönül Aslanbey /Şadoğlu.

Gülçin Santırcıoğlu as Sultan Aslanbey.

Duygu Yetiş as Elif Aslanbey /Şadoğlu.

Doğan Bayraktar as Aslan Aslanbey.

Ayşegül Günay as Füsun Aslanbey.

Macit Sonkan as Nasuh Şadoğlu

Serhat Tutumluer as Hazar Şadoğlu..

Feride Çetin as Zehra Şadoğlu.

Ebrar Alya Demirbilek as Gül Şadoğlu.

Serdar Özer as Cihan Şadoğlu.

Gülçin Hatıhan as Handan Sadoglu

Ahmet Tansu Tasanlar as Azat Şadoğlu..

İlay Erkök as Yaren Şadoğlu / Bakircioğlu.

Ahmet Kayakesen as Harun Bakircioğlu.

Güneş Hayat as Esma Demiralp.

Cahit Gök as Firat Demiralp / Aslanbey.

HERCAI TRAILER

WHO IS CEMAL, THE NEW CHARACTER OF AKIN AKINÖZÜ IN “KADERIMIN OYUNU”?

Akın Akınözü is the protagonist of “The game of my destiny”originally titled as “Kaderimin Oyunu”, a Turkish drama television series. It premiered in Turkey on December 3, 2021 through the StarTv signal.

In “The game of my destiny”, Akın Akınözü is a family man who, after a series of difficulties, abandons his wife in Amasya “Asiye” (Öykü Karayel) and their children Nergis and Umut, the latter newborn.

