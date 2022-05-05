Hercai, last chapter: date of the end in the United States by Telemundo | Turkish soap operas | FAME

“Hercai”, the trick telenovela that Telemundo broadcasts in its prime time from Monday to Friday, is in its final stage and the international chain has already released when will it air its last chaptereven, what fictions will replace the successful ottoman production starring Ebru Şahin and Akın Akınözü.

“Hercai” is based on a novel written by Sümeyye Koç, a Turkish writer born in Ankara, Turkey in 1995. The title, which in Spanish translates as “pride”is due to the background of the story and the synopsis, “an impossible love story born of revenge” but it also means poppy, after a story in which two flowers fall in love in spring.

Originally, the Turkish soap opera premiered in 2019 on ATV, being one of the longest Ottoman melodramas, but also successful. Such was the success that immediately after the end in 2021, it was exported to other countries, where it repeated the same fame; above all, in Spain and the United States, where it is close to closing its history. When will the grand finale be on Telemundo?

“Hercai” airs on Telemundo in prime time from Monday to Friday (Photo: Mia Yapım)

WHEN IS THE LAST CHAPTER OF “HERCAI” BROADCAST ON TELEMUNDO?

According to Telemundo, the Turkish drama will reach its grand finale next monday may 9 with a final chapter of two hours. In other words, the story of Reyyan and Miran will begin its closing at 9:00 p.m. and at 11:00 p.m. the audience will already know the outcome.

“What began as a plan for revenge and betrayal that turned into a fascinating story of an impossible love between Reyyan Sadoglu (Ebru Şahin) and Miran Aslanbey (Akin Akinözü) will have a denouement where it will finally be discovered if the force of love is stronger. stronger than rivalry and hatred”announced the Hispanic chain.

WHAT TELENOVELA WILL REPLACE “HERCAI” ON TELEMUNDO?

On Tuesday May 10, one day after the end of “Hercai”, the new version of “Till money do us part”a comedy starring Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Martínez, will take the place of Turkish fiction on Telemundo.

However, the channel’s stellar programming will not run out of Turkish productions, since at the end of May “brave love”another drama that will have love and revenge as its main ingredients.

WHAT IS “HERCAI” ABOUT?

The drama is centered on Reyyan, granddaughter of the Sadoglu, one of the most powerful families in Midyat, as well as one of the cruelest. Since she is not the biological granddaughter of Nasuh, the leader of the clan, the young woman is constantly mistreated and humiliated at the expense of her cousin Yaren. However, that doesn’t stop Miran, Yaren’s fiancé, from falling in love with her and eventually marrying her. But the drama is just beginning.

After their wedding night, and after consummating their marriage, Reyyan finds out that Miran only married her to get back at her familybut will love be greater than hate?

Actors and characters of “Hercai”

Akın Akınözü as Miran Aslanbey/Şadoğlu

Ebru Şahin as Reyyan Şadoğlu/Aslanbey

Ayda Aksel as Azize Aslanbey / Ayşe Derbent/Şadoğlu

Oya Unustası as Gönül Aslanbey/Şadoğlu

Gülçin Santırcıoğlu as Sultan Aslanbey

Duygu Yetiş as Elif Aslanbey/Şadoğlu

