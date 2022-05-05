Hercai: the return -and farewell- of Gül Sadoglu | Ebrar Alya Demirbilek | Turkish soap operas | nnda nnlt | FAME

The character Gül Sadoglu from the soap operaHercai” was known to win the hearts of thousands of viewers due to his tender performance during the first two seasons of the Ottoman production. But after missing a few episodes, he will return, although this time to say goodbye to the Turkish drama for good.

MORE INFORMATION: Ebrar Alya Demirbilek, how old was she when she recorded “Hercai”

The great Ottoman success”Hercai” has the great participation of Ebru Sahin Y Akın Akınözüwho interpret Reyyan Y They watch, respectively. However, there are other actors who have also shown good professionalism at their young age, such as Ebrar Alya Demirbilek that is put on the skin of gul.

Gül Sadoglu with his older sister Reyyan in the soap opera “Hercai” (Photo: Ebrar Alya Demirbilek/Instagram)

The soap opera “Hercai” recounts the love story between They watch Y Reyyan who, despite the fact that they hated each other at the beginning, over time they will become the one for the other and will fight for their love facing their families who do not accept their sentimental relationship.

MORE INFORMATION: Why Gül Sadoglu left “Hercai” suddenly

Currently, the Turkish production is broadcast in several countries around the world where it has managed to obtain a good review from the television audience. In Argentina, the telefe channel broadcast this telenovela daily.

THE RETURN AND FAREWELL OF GÜL SADOGLU IN “HERCAI”

At her young age, the actress Ebrar Alya Demirbilek has become an acting star in Turkey and one of his main roles played was that of Gül SadogluReyyan’s sister in the soap opera “Hercai”.

It should be noted that the character gul appeared in this production in the original chapter 43, an episode that in phone (Argentina) was released at the end of March.

Gül Sadoglu’s farewell to Miran in “Hercai” (Photo: ATV)

Although her performance touched the public, there was a time when the little girl stopped appearing in the telenovela, but the daily website laprovinciasj announced that Gül Sadoglu will reappear albeit for a short time.

this time Gül Sadoglu will say goodbye forever They watch Y Reyyan. This can be seen in this week’s episodes in Argentina by phone. This happens when the girl arrives at the couple’s house with her baby sister. Her appearance will be very special and she promises to captivate more than one.

This is considered one of the most moving scenes of “Hercai” (Photo: ATV)

WHO IS GÜL SADOGLU IN “HERCAI”?

The soap opera “Hercai” features the participation of a character named Gül Sadoglu who is the younger sister of Reyyan.

Throughout the soap opera she has always been linked to her older sister. She repeatedly -in fiction- she tried to bring together Reyyan Y They watch when problems and differences separated them.

MORE INFORMATION: What happened to Ebrar Alya Demirbilek after leaving “Hercai”

The Hercai actors got along very well during and after the recordings (Photo: Ebrar Alya Demirbilek/Instagram)

WHY DID GÜL SADOGLU LEAVE “HERCAI”?

During its original broadcast, and from one moment to another, it became known that Ebrar Alya Demirbilek said goodbye to “Hercai”.

The Turkish press revealed that, in Turkey, episode 50 was the last time that little Gül appeared on the screen and that episode 43 was her penultimate participation. As it was known, her absence from chapter 44 to 49 was due to the fact that his parents did not want him to continue in fiction.

The reason for leaving Ebrar Alya Demirbilek of the Turkish soap opera was also due to the fact that “Hercai” was recorded in the first stage of the pandemic, back in 2020, and the family preferred to preserve the girl from any danger. Later it was agreed that his departure would take place in 50 with a very emotional intervention. And so was the farewell to the little actress of fiction.

MORE INFORMATION: Midyat Konukevi, the mansion where “Hercai” was recorded

MIRAN AND REYYAN’S TOP 5 MOMENTS

fans of “Hercai” they keep in their mind the best moments they went through Reyyan Y They watch as strangers, friends, then a couple, and finally as husbands and fathers of a baby.

Therefore, here we remind you of some. MORE DETAILS HERE.