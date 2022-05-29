Hercai: This week’s schedule on Telefe in Argentina, Imagen Television in Mexico and TVN in Chile, from May 30 to June 3 | Turkish soap operas | nnda nnlt | FAME

What hours do you have?Hercai”? During the week, from May 30 to June 3, the Turkish soap opera premieres chapters on the small screen with the star performances of Akın Akınözü, Ebru Sahin and Ayda Aksel. The program, which was recorded in this mansioncontinues to reap international success for its romantic and tragic love story.

The ottoman drama debuted on television through the signal of atvs on March 15, 2019. Since then, in each episode, he began to win over the public despite the high competition in his homeland.

In this way, the fiction it was renewed twice and, with three seasonscame to have 69 episodes in its entirety until April 25, 2021, the date on which its plot ended.

Now, although a year has passed since its definitive closure, Miran and Reyyan’s romance continues stealing sighs and giving surprises to audiences from different parts of the world such as Mexico, Argentina Y Chili. Here we tell you more about the schedules that the novel will have in these countries during this week.

Miran and Reyyan during a scene from “Hercai” (Photo: Mia Yapım)

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT THE WEEKLY SCHEDULE OF “HERCAI”?

Hours of “Hercai” in Argentina

The Turkish series, starring Ebru Şahin and Akin Akinözü, is broadcast in Argentina by the Telefe signal. This week’s schedule, from Monday, May 30 to Friday, June 3, will be at 4:00 PM (local time).

Monday May 30 at 4:00 PM.

Tuesday May 31 at 4:00 PM.

Wednesday June 1 at 4:00 PM.

Thursday June 2 at 4:00 PM.

Friday June 3 at 4:00 PM.

The stars of “Hercai” smiling for a promotional photo (Photo: Mia Yapım)

Hours of “Hercai” in Mexico

In Mexico, the Turkish telenovela premieres new chapters through the channel Imagen Televisión, being one of the most viewed on the daily schedule. During this week, from Monday, May 30 to Friday, June 3, it will be broadcast at 9:30 p.m.

Monday May 30 at 9:30 PM.

Tuesday May 31 at 9:30 PM.

Wednesday June 1 at 9:30 PM.

Thursday June 2 at 9:30 PM.

Friday June 3 at 9:30 PM.

Akın Akınözü as Miran in the Turkish soap opera (Photo: Mia Yapım)

Hours of “Hercai” in Chile

“Hercai” is also broadcast in Chile on the TVN channel signal and, during the week of Monday, May 30 to Friday, June 3, it will be broadcast at 11:40 p.m.

Monday May 30 at 11:40 PM.

Tuesday May 31 at 11:40 PM.

Wednesday June 1 at 11:40 PM.

Thursday June 2 at 11:40 PM.

Friday June 3 at 11:40 PM.

Ebru Şahin as the protagonist of the Ottoman series (Photo: Mia Yapım)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “HERCAI”?

Akın Akınözü as Miran Aslanbey/Şadoğlu

Ebru Şahin as Reyyan Şadoğlu/Aslanbey

Ayda Aksel as Azize Aslanbey / Ayşe Derbent

Oya Unustası as Gönül Aslanbey /Şadoğlu

Gülçin Santırcıoğlu as Sultan Aslanbey

Duygu Yetiş as Elif Aslanbey /Şadoğlu

Doğan Bayraktar as Aslan Aslanbey

Ayşegül Günay as Füsun Aslanbey

Macit Sonkan as Nasuh Şadoğlu

Serhat Tutumluer as Hazar Şadoğlu

Feride Çetin as Zehra Şadoğlu

Ebrar Alya Demirbilek as Gül Şadoğlu

WHAT IS “HERCAI” ABOUT?

In “Hercai” Reyyan is the granddaughter of the Sadogluone of the most powerful families in Midyat and from which his father, Hazar (Serhat Tutumluer)and his uncle Cihan (Serdar Özer) are important figures, although not as important as their true leader, grandfather Nasuh (Macit Sonkan).

Since Reyyan is not Nasuh’s biological granddaughter, she is constantly mistreated and compared to her cousin Yaren (İlay Erkök), which is made worse when Miran, Yaren’s fiancé, falls in love and marries Reyyan. After her marriage, Miran discovers a dark secret: Reyyan’s father is responsible for the death of her parents and he had sworn revenge on her. Will love be greater than hate?

HOW TO WATCH “HERCAI” ON TELEFE?

The Turkish soap opera “Hercai” is emitted by the signal Telefe in Argentina but it is also available on the website of the aforementioned television channel. Although only viewers who are in that country can watch the Ottoman series online.