Hercai: this week’s schedule on Telemundo in the United States, Telefe in Argentina, Imagen Televisión in Mexico and TVN in Chile, from March 7 to 11 | Turkish soap operas | nnda nnlt | FAME

What time does the series have?Hercai”? The Turkish soap opera of love and revenge is one of the most watched internationally. The story starring Ebru Şahin and Akın Akınözü, who they speak spanish this way, has surprised the public with its surprises, revelations and romances. Learn here everything you need to know to see the new chapters that will appear this week, from March 7 to 11.

The ottoman drama became a hit in Turkey since its appearance on March 15, 2019. With each episode, it began to gain a loyal audience.

the stars of the television production, in addition, they played an important role to consolidate in the daily programming. Now the fiction It has reached other continents.

In this way, the turkish soap opera premieres new chapters this week, from March 7 to 11, on the television grid of United States, Argentina, Mexico and Chile.

The couple of protagonists of “Hercai”. (Photo: Mia Yapim)

WHAT HOURS DOES “HERCAI” HAVE DURING THE WEEK?

In this way, the Turkish soap opera “Hercai” became a television phenomenon that crossed the borders of Turkey. Ottoman fiction reached other countries like United States, Mexico, Chile and Argentina with high audience levels. That is why here we share the schedules for this week:

Hours of “Hercai” in the United States

“Hercai” is broadcast in the United States by the signal of Telemundo. The love story between Miran and Reyyan has the following schedule, from Monday, March 7 to Friday, March 11: it will be broadcast from 9 pm to 10 pm, before “Noticias Telemundo” and after “Exatlón Estados Unidos”.

Monday, March 7 at 9:00 PM.

Tuesday, March 8 at 9:00 PM.

Wednesday, March 9 at 9:00 PM.

Thursday, March 10 at 9:00 PM.

Friday March 11 at 9:00 PM.

Akın Akınözü in the character of Miran, one of the protagonists of the Turkish soap opera. (Photo: Mia Yapim)

Hours of “Hercai” in Argentina

While the Turkish series, starring Ebru Şahin and Akin Akinözü, is broadcast on Argentina for the sign of phone. This week’s time, from Monday March 7 to Friday March 11, is at 4:45 PM (local time).

Monday March 7 at 4:45 PM.

Tuesday, March 8 at 4:45 PM.

Wednesday, March 9 at 4:45 PM.

Thursday March 10 at 4:45 PM.

Friday March 11 at 4:45 PM.

Hours of “Hercai” in Mexico

Meanwhile, the Turkish novel premieres new chapters in Mexico through the channel Imagen Televisión, being one of the most viewed on the daily schedule. In this way, the Turkish drama, during the week of Monday, March 7 to Friday, March 11, will be broadcast at 9:30 p.m.

Monday, March 7 at 9:30 PM.

Tuesday, March 8 at 9:30 PM.

Wednesday, March 9 at 9:30 PM.

Thursday March 10 at 9:30 PM.

Friday March 11 at 9:30 PM.

Ebru Şahin in a scene from “Hercai”. (Photo: Mia Yapim)

Hours of “Hercai” in Chile

Finally, “Hercai” has also arrived in Chile to be one of the most anticipated of the day. The successful television series appears on the TVN channel signal and, during the week of Monday, March 7 to Friday, March 11, it will be broadcast at 11:40 p.m.

Monday, March 7 at 11:40 PM.

Tuesday, March 8 at 11:40 PM

Wednesday, March 9 at 11:40 PM.

Thursday March 10 at 11:40 PM.

Friday March 11 at 11:40 PM.

A poster of “Hercai” to promote the story. (Photo: Mia Yapim)

WHAT IS “HERCAI” ABOUT?

Finally, this is what is known about the plot of “Hercai”. Reyyan is the granddaughter of the Sadoglu, one of the most powerful families in Midyat and of which her father, Hazar (Serhat Tutumluer), and her uncle Cihan (Serdar Özer) are important figures, although not as much as their true leader, the grandfather Nasuh (Macit Sonkan).

Since Reyyan is not Nasuh’s biological granddaughter, she is constantly mistreated and compared to her cousin Yaren (İlay Erkök), which is made worse when Miran, Yaren’s fiancé, falls in love and marries Reyyan.

After their marriage, Miran discovers a dark secret: Reyyan’s father is responsible for the death of his parents and he had sworn revenge. Will love be greater than hate?