Hercai: why Ebrar Alya Demirbilek / Gül suddenly left the soap opera | Turkish soap operas | FAME

“Hercai“, the history starring Akın Akınözü and Ebru Şahinoriginally premiered in Turkey on March 15, 2019 and after its success, the Turkish soap opera was exported to other countries, quickly becoming a television phenomenon; especially in Spain, the United States, Argentina, Mexico and Chile, where it became one of the Ottoman productions most viewed and sold in recent years.

In addition to Akınözü and Şahin, “Hercai” has other actors who add to the success of the story, including the small Ebrar Alya Demirbilekwho plays Gül Sadoglu, the girl with big turquoise eyes and blonde hair, Reyyan’s younger sisterwhom he always wants to see together with Miran.

However, the actress had to suddenly leave the Turkish production. This happened when the broadcast in Turkey was still on air on ATV. In countries like Argentina, where it is currently being broadcast, Gül’s output is soon to be broadcast. But why did he have to leave fiction? Next, we tell you all the details.

Ebrar Alya Demirbilek played Gül Sadoglu, Reyyan’s younger sister in “Hercai” (Photo: Mia Yapım)

WHY DID GÜL SADOGLU LEAVE “HERCAI”?

During its original broadcast, and from one moment to another, it was revealed that Ebrar Alya Demirbilek said goodbye to “Hercai”. The Turkish press revealed that, in Turkey, episode 50 was the last time that little Gül appeared on the screen and that episode 43 was her penultimate appearance. As it was known, her absence from chapter 44 to 49 was due to the fact that his parents did not want him to continue in fiction.

The reason for leaving Ebrar Alya Demirbilek of the Turkish soap opera was also due to the fact that “Hercai” was recorded in the first stage of the pandemic, back in 2020, and the family preferred to preserve the girl from any danger. Then it was agreed that his departure would take place in 50 with a very emotional intervention. And so was the farewell to the little actress of fiction.

WHO IS EBRAR ALYA DEMIRBILEK?

Ebrar Alya Demirbilek was born in 2013 and is currently 9 years old. Despite her young age, the Turkish star has already participated in several soap operas in her country, as well as up to five films, becoming a young film and television actress. Although “Hercai” was one of the series where he worked latelybecame part of the repair with a considerable trajectory.

Ebrar Alya Demirbilek in “Hercai” (Photo: Mia Yapım)

His debut on television was in fiction Hayat Dedigin, with only months of life. Between 2013 and 3014 she participated in “Yalan Dunya”. Since 2015, Ebrar Alya Demirbilek has been part of other Turkish productions until she came to “Hercai”.

famous in her country

The turkish star He is a figure in several commercials in his country and even participated in the program called “Al Haberi from the Child”. She is very active on Instagram, where she tells her day-to-day life and shares special moments with her more than 1.2 million followers.

What will your next project be?

It has transpired in the Turkish media that Ebrar Alya Demirbilek’s next job will be in the Turkish series “Red Truck” (Red Truck, in Spanish. Kirmizi Kamyon, in Turkish), a production that will feature action scenes and emotional stories from events experienced by firefighters.