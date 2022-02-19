Hercai, will you have another season? | FAME

A wedding, twins on the way, the villains in jail. A perfect ending has had “Hercai”which suggests that Reyyan’s sweet wait could contrast with the desire for revenge of his enemies in a new season of turkish soap opera that caught the Spanish audience from Saturday to Saturday. That’s possible? Here we tell you.

MORE INFORMATION: Absolutely everything about the Turkish soap opera “Hercai”

The Turkish soap opera “Hercai” premiered in Spain on December 15, 2019, being one of the longest, but also successful, with audience levels of 3.9% share and almost 500,000 viewers.

The production of Mia Yapım was broadcast for the last time, through the Nova signal, on February 16, 2022, but the audience wants to know and wonders, will there be a fourth season?

MORE INFORMATION: This was the reunion of Ebru Şahin with some actors from the soap opera “Hercai”

“HERCAI”, HAS IT REALLY COME TO ITS END?

Reyyan graduated as a teacher and after her first day of work at her children’s school, she goes to a family reunion in the countryside, where she gives Miran news they had been waiting for years: I am expecting twins”. Her husband hugs her and cries with happiness. Meanwhile, the villains Yaren is in jail; and Füsün has part of his body paralyzed. Have the hatreds and intrigues finally ended? Will Reyyan and Miran really be happy? Will the future of the Aslambeys and the Sadoglu no longer have confrontations?

Miran and Reyyan manage to be happy (Photo: Mia Yapım)

Although many fans thought that such happiness was not possible and that he would sell another season of “Hercai” to surprise them, the truth is that the Turkish soap opera has really come to an end.

The successful Turkish TV series, which aired every Saturday on the Nova signal, was canceled in April 2021 by ATV, the series’ original network in Turkey, after three seasons and 69 episodes. The finale in the Ottoman country aired on April 25.

The decision to cancel it is due to the fact that fiction had a large drop in its audience, losing even half of its faithful, falling below the barrier of 4 in rating, an acceptable figure for summer soap operas, but not for one of autumn as “Hercai”. So there will be no more to tell in the story of Reyyan and Miran. His love triumphed!

MORE INFORMATION: Who is Cemal, Akın Akınözü’s new character after “Hercai”?

.WHAT IS “HERCAI” ABOUT?

The drama focuses on Reyyan, granddaughter of the Sadoglu, one of the most powerful families in Midyat, as well as one of the cruelest. Since she is not the biological granddaughter of Nasuh, the leader of the clan, the young woman is constantly mistreated and humiliated at the expense of her cousin Yaren. However, that doesn’t stop Miran, Yaren’s fiancé, from falling in love with her and eventually marrying her. But the drama is just beginning.

After their wedding night, and after consummating their marriage, Reyyan finds out that Miran only married her to take revenge on her family, but they eventually fall in love and overcome all obstacles. More details Here.

HOW MANY SEASONS DOES “HERCAI” HAVE?

“Hercai” is made up of three seasons with a total of 69 episodes, which last approximately 150 minutes. Below is the detail of the seasons with broadcast dates in their country of origin, Turkey.

First season: 12 episodes. It aired between March 15, 2019 and May 31, 2019.

12 episodes. It aired between March 15, 2019 and May 31, 2019. Second season: 26 chapters. It aired from September 20, 2019 to March 27, 2020.

26 chapters. It aired from September 20, 2019 to March 27, 2020. Third season: 31 episodes. It premiered on September 18, 2020 and ended on April 25, 2021.

ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “HERCAI”

Akın Akınözü as Miran Aslanbey/Şadoğlu.

Ebru Şahin as Reyyan Şadoğlu/Aslanbey.

Ayda Aksel as Azize Aslanbey / Ayşe Derbent.

Oya Unustası as Gönül Aslanbey /Şadoğlu.

Gülçin Santırcıoğlu as Sultan Aslanbey.

Duygu Yetiş as Elif Aslanbey /Şadoğlu.

Doğan Bayraktar as Aslan Aslanbey.

Ayşegül Günay as Füsun Aslanbey.

Macit Sonkan as Nasuh Şadoğlu

Serhat Tutumluer as Hazar Şadoğlu..

Feride Çetin as Zehra Şadoğlu.

Ebrar Alya Demirbilek as Gül Şadoğlu.

Serdar Özer as Cihan Şadoğlu.

Gülçin Hatıhan as Handan Sadoglu

Ahmet Tansu Tasanlar as Azat Şadoğlu..

İlay Erkök as Yaren Şadoğlu / Bakircioğlu.

Ahmet Kayakesen as Harun Bakircioğlu.

Güneş Hayat as Esma Demiralp.

Cahit Gök as Firat Demiralp / Aslanbey.

WHO IS EBRU ŞAHIN?

Ebru Şahin is a Turkish actress and model, winner of multiple awards such as the Golden Butterfly, one of the most important awards in Ottoman entertainment. She is mainly known for her work in “Hercai”.

Şahin was born in Istanbul, Turkey, on May 18, 1994. Taurus and 1.64 meters tall, the interpreter is considered a reserved person. Although she has very little track record, it is enough for her talent to be recognized. In 2020 Ebru won an Altın Marka Ödülleri award and an Altın Palmiye Ödülleri; both for Best Actress. More details HERE.