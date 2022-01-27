Herds Sion to VN: “Cabral deadly but very different from Vlahovic. I explain you”

We had the pleasure of interviewing who Arthur Cabral had to challenge him in the Swiss championship. Our chat with Paolo Tramezzani, Sion coach

Arthur Cabralarrived in Florence. The Brazilian forward comes from Basel and will replace Dusan Vlahovic. The curiosity to see this player at work is really very high but to tell us something more about him we asked Paolo Tramezzani’s opinion. The former defender is now a Sion coach, and what better opinion than those of the 1998 class who had to study him to try to beat him on the pitch? These are the words of him exclusively to Violanews.com:

Mister Tramezzani, in the meantime, as a technician, what do you think of Fiorentina with the Italian license plate?

“Italian excites me, I have followed him since he started his career which is a crescendo from all points of view. The move to Florence might not be easy but he faced it with great confidence. He is proving to be one of the coaches. young and more talented emerging players. I like the way he arranges his playing principles and the certainties he gives them. Fiorentina is in fact expressing itself at very high levels in a league that is anything but easy like ours. The team is a whole. one with the technician “

Fiorentina, however, are preparing to replace their prince bomber with Arthur Cabral, who has recently arrived in the city, what striker is he?

“I have faced him several times and have followed many Basel games. He is a good player, complete. He is incisive when the team needs a reference in front, he is never static and he is very good at protecting the ball. team and is also good in finishing 30 meters from goal. Then he has a very powerful and precise shot even from distance. He also knows how to turn around when he comes to catch the ball, always keeping the defender away. In the area, then, he is deadly: he always does the right movements going away from the scorer. He always knows how to attack the goal and is an excellent finalizer, has a great incisiveness in attack. “

Is he a different player, however, than Vlahovic?

“There are several differences between the two. The Serbian does more movement and likes to vary more by attacking the depth in the open field. Cabral does not have these characteristics or, at least, does not yet have them. But, like the 2000 class, he wants to to play for the team and participate a lot in the game even if they have totally different characteristics. Cabral needs a lot of space in front of him to attack the goal directly or for corridors to be created. Vlahovic, on the other hand, finds spaces regardless even if has a closed team in front of him or if his teammates are on the front line of attack. “

The inheritance to be collected is in any case very heavy. Will he be able to adapt to Serie A right away?

“I think he will need a period of adaptation. This is true, however, for all the players who come from different leagues. Taking over from Vlahovic is hard for anyone: this year he proved to be one of the most complete strikers of ours. championship. But I am convinced that the Brazilian can do well “

Finally, Fiorentina will challenge Atalanta in the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup. As a former Nerazzurri, what kind of match are you expecting?

“They will be against two good teams. Atalanta is no longer a surprise despite their extraordinary paths in all competitions. Fiorentina have improved a lot and reduced the gap compared to the Bergamo players. In games from inside or outside, then, some values are reduced. It will therefore be a game open to any result, the Viola have a good chance of being able to pass the turn. “