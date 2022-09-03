here 10 facts that you may not know about her

Zendaya is one of the actresses most important of today and with only 26 years of age has achieved overwhelming success both in cinema like on television.

The young woman from Oakland, California, rose to fame thanks to her leading role in the series shake it upof Disney Channelwhere he acted alongside Bella Thorne.

With Disneythe also singer participated in frenemies, zapped and in Buena suerte Charlie.

The American artist released her first album at the age of 16, under the name of Zendayaproduced by Hollywood Records, a production company for artists such as the Jonas Brothers and Selena Gomez.

In 2017, the actress starred in his first feature film and made it big by playing MJ in Spider-Man: Homecomingalongside Tom Holland. In addition to acting in the other two Spider-Man films, she also participated in The Greatest Showman, Duck Duck Goose Y dunes.

Another of the great successes in the career of Zendaya it is euphoria, where in addition to being the protagonist is the executive producer. The series has received good reviews from experts, but it has also become a nightmare for parents due to its sexual and addiction content.

10 facts you may not know about Zendaya

1. Her full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman

The actress said that her name is a mixture of cultures. Zendaya It is an African name that means to thank, but his parents added the letter zeta to it. While Maree is the African conversion of her mother’s French name.

Photo: AP

2. Repeated kindergarten

The mother of the actress said that her daughter had to repeat kindergarten because she did not live with other children and only stayed silent in the room, so they made her repeat the level to learn to socialize.

3. She was a dancer for Selena Gomez

From a very young age, Zendaya She had a great passion for dancing and one of her first jobs was as a dancer in a Sears commercial starring Selena Gomez.

4. She has her own Barbie doll.

In 2015, the model was also heavily criticized for attending the delivery of the Oscar awards hairstyle with dreadlocks Months later, to support the actress, Mattel released a Barbie doll with the dress and dreadlocks she wore to the award show.

Photo: EFE

5. She is a fan of the Harry Potter movies

Zendaya ensures that he sees some of the tapes of Harry Potter at least once a day, as she says it calms her down. In addition, she warns anyone who visits her house that she will always have a movie from the saga on.

6. She was a great athlete when she was young

During her childhood, the American played soccer, basketball and practiced basketball. Even her father had the illusion that she would reach the NBA. However, she had to confess to them that she didn’t like playing sports and she wanted to quit.

7. He is against retouching and unrealistic beauty

In 2015, Zendaya He launched himself on social networks against the digital retouches that the magazine did to his figure You modeledin the photo session he did.

The actress She immediately published the comparison of the two images on Instagram and criticized that this type of action “creates unrealistic ideals of beauty” that affect women.

8. Zendaya could have been a teacher

Although her talent took her to Hollywood, Zendaya She also has a vocation as a teacher, largely inherited from her parents. Being outstanding teachers, her parents instilled in her respect and devotion to education, which would have easily led her to become a teacher.

9. Their first date was to see a Spider-Man movie.

In 2017, the celebrity said that on her first date she went to the cinema to see one of the films of spider-man and immediately connected with the character. Now, Zendaya He acts in the movies of the arachnid superhero and maintains a courtship with Tom Holland, the act that currently plays him.

Photo: AP

10. Channing Tatum is her crush

On different occasions he has been asked Zendaya by the artists he likes the most and the name that always stands out is that of Channing Tatum, the star of the film dear john.

The actress says that Tatum is one of his favorite artists because he can dance and is multi-talented. After she got to work with him on Smallfoot, she said that her energy is wonderful and she shares it with the rest of the team.

Photo: EFE