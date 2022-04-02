Here all the flights between Cuba and the United States for April!

The schedule of flights of North American commercial companies with connections from several cities in the United States and the “José Martí” International Airport in Havana, Cuba, is already there. The Cuban airport company, known as ECASA, has just offered the itinerary of the three main companies. Read below.

According to this report so far American Airlines will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the next month, April. José Martí International Airport (Havana), six daily flights from Miami. In other words, it maintains the current conditions.

What are the schedules of these American flights? Always leaving Miami, the first is at 6:45 arriving at 8 in the morning, the second at 9:35 arriving at 10:50, the third at 10:35 arriving at 11:50, the fourth at 3:35 in the afternoon with arrival at 4:50 pm, the fifth at 5 pm, with arrival at 6 and 15 in the afternoon and finally, 6:55 with arrival in Cuba at 8:10 at night.

The cheapest prices for a one-way ticket with American Airlines are around US$385, so a full ticket is above US$700. They are still very high, for the short distance and flight time between Miami and Havana.

Another company, southwest maintains its April calendar as it has been up to now. José Martí International Airport (Havana). One daily flight to Tampa, one daily flight to Fort Lauderdale. The prices of the flights from this company are a little cheaper than those of American Airlines.

While JetBlue will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of April. José Martí International Airport (Havana). Three daily flights, except on Saturdays when there is a flight from Fort Lauderdale and a flight from New York. This was the same frequency that it sustained during the month of March. So there are no substantial changes in the schedule of flights between both nations, the United States and Cuba.