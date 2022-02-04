Just a couple of days ago, ISTAT announced that inflation was 4.8% in January. An almost red alert level for liquid savings. If these rates remained constant for a long time, the losses suffered by millions of account holders (and savings in liquid form in general) would be devastating.

Just to have a minimum idea of ​​the consequences, it is important to know how much 10 thousand euros are worth after 20 years deposited in the account or hidden under the mattress.

When and why to choose to invest in BTPs and government bonds?

Let’s start by remembering that government bonds are just one of the many options available on the market and on which to invest your savings. Indeed, one of the two “magic” words to manage a portfolio is diversification. Together with time, it allows you to optimize the risk / investment ratio of your portfolio.

Let’s see when to prefer government bonds more than other asset classes. In general, bonds are convenient when spreads and / or inflation and / or interest rates are at their peak for the period and are expected to return shortly thereafter.

In fact, when these circumstances occur, the bond loan becomes more onerous for the issuer. That is, the issuing State must pay greater interest to savers, who instead secure richer coupons.

Today only inflation is skyrocketing, while coupons and yields are at a glance. Ultimately, investing in government bonds often only makes it possible to mitigate real losses, without any concrete gains.

Here are 2 BTPs with coupons above 5% to earn with government bonds also in 2022

Among the various bonds on the market, the editorial staff of ProiezionidiBorsa will today analyze 2 of them with 2 elements in common:

coupon nominal above 5%;

a fair residual life.

The first BTP has the ISIN code IT0003256820 and a nominal coupon of 5.75%. The Treasury issued it on February 1, 2002 (coupon ex-dividend dates: February 1 and August 1) and it will expire on the same date as 2033. In practice, it has almost another 11 years of residual life.

Yesterday the stock closed at 142 cents, for an effective net annual yield of 1.357%.

The second bond has ISIN IT0001444378 and a coupon of 6%. This is a thirty-year BTP, issued on 1 November 1999 and maturing on 1 May 2031. The residual duration is therefore equal to 9 years and 3 months.

At yesterday’s closing price of 139.86 cents, the effective annual net yield is around 1.195%.

Beware of the inherent risk of these 2 BTPs with coupons above 5%

Therefore, the rich nominal coupons of the 2 bonds collide with their respective high market prices (there are others, in fact, the BTPs that trade below 100). The great risk inherent in these products, in fact, is linked to the resale price if they are not held until maturity. We remind you that at maturity all government bonds repay the nominal value of 100, regardless of our purchase price.

Ultimately, the operation could be interesting for the saver who:

has a high risk appetite;

great ability to act on the financial markets and understands their dynamics;

identified a purchase price and, possibly, a resale price for the bond. This observation is valid in the event that the transaction is not carried out to maturity or it is necessary to resell it prematurely. Otherwise, in fact, the yield to maturity of both bonds is still positive.

Deepening

Here’s how to earn up to 11% a year even with small amounts in your checking account.