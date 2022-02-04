When at a certain moment in our life we ​​see ourselves clumsy and fat we make the decision to go on a diet. Whether it is a more contained and do-it-yourself diet or recommended by a nutritionist, the diet always leaves some unpleasant aftermath.

It is a deflation of the adipose parts which are softer and sagging. Or the diet affects the inner thigh, belly and thighs making them shapeless and not very toned.

Diet and physical activity

There is a remedy for all of this that we should always use, not just when you are on a diet or to remedy it. And it is physical activity.

Properly carried out during the week, physical activity restores tone and strength. Our whole body would benefit from it and we would also have a more agile and loose posture.

If we wanted to devote ourselves to a sport consistently, running, water aerobics, swimming or cycling are the activities we should do to improve our inner thighs. If, on the other hand, we have little time, we will need only ten minutes of our day to do these exercises at home.

Let’s sit down and place a ball between the knees. With the stomach in and back straight, we contract our legs to hold and tighten the ball. We tighten and loosen the contraction in cycles of 10 times. We repeat at least 3 times.

You can also do the same type of exercise standing up by leaning against the wall. It would be better to practice it with bare feet to be careful not to slip and make it vain.

Here are 2 simple exercises to do at home every day to have a perfect and sculpted inner thigh especially after a diet

Another simple exercise with which it is possible to restore tone to our muscles consists in the use of an elastic bandage.

Let’s place ourselves on the floor on a mat. We raise our legs to 90 degrees. We tie the elastic bandage to our feet and now we are ready to begin.

We spread our legs trying to feel some pain, but without forcing too much. The internal muscle works both when it is in tension and when it will thunder with parallel legs. We try to tie the bandage not too loosely because we should really feel the muscular effort to spread our limbs. We perform two cycles of ten to alternate with the exercises explained above.

There are numerous specific exercises to tone our legs. A good personal trainer or the gym near the house would help us to obtain a more performing result. But if we love the warmth of our apartment and are well organized, these exercises are right for us.

So, here are 2 simple exercises to do at home by dedicating ten minutes of our time to get back in shape and beautiful.