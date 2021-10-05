News

here are 3 films in which we will be able to see it

2020 = never a joy? For sure, not for Selena Gomez. At least, not professionally: Rare, his third solo studio album, was released earlier this year. Then he made us dance to the notes of Ice Cream, the super featuring with the Blackpink. During the summer, however, it debuted on HBO with a cooking program of which he is also an executive producer, Selena + chef (if you liked it, get ready for the second season). As if that weren’t enough, it launched in September Rare Beauty, her make-up line in collaboration with Sephora.

From the makeup brand to the cooking show, 5 things you (maybe) missed on Selena Gomez

In short, what is missing from this list? A movie, of course. But fear not: she (perhaps) has even 3 in store.

Ok, last time on the big screen we saw it in A rainy day in New York, the romantic comedy by Woody Allen in which he starred alongside Timothée Chalamet. Are you curious to know when you can see her again at the cinema? Here are his next projects:

IN THE SHADOW OF THE MOUNTAIN

«I am honored and moved that a brilliant and talented person like Selena Gomez you participate in this film both as a main actress and as a producer ». To say it is Silvia Vàsquez-Lavado herself, a Peruvian mountaineer and the first openly homosexual woman to reach the summit ofEverest and to complete the Seven Summits, a challenge that plans to reach the highest peaks of each continent. The pop star will play her role in In the shadow of the mountain, the biopic based on her novel of the same name. Besides, she is also the founder Courageous Girls, an initiative in support of victims of sexual abuse that organizes excursions to the peaks with them (but we do not yet know if this part will be mentioned in the film). The film will be written and directed by Elgin James, while Selena will handle production through his company, la July Moon Production, and will be accompanied by the prize Oscar Donna Gigliotti and from Scott Budnick. “This is a story of resilience, courage, adventure and humanity. We are happy to be able to tell you about it », commented the protagonists. And we can’t wait to see it.

DOLLHOUSE

https://twitter.com/badlyer/status/1326579833250467842?s=20

We are just waiting for the official, but by now it should be done: Selena Gomez is in talks for a starring role in Dollhouse, a psychological thriller (in the style of The Black Swan, so to speak) set in the world of fashion in New York. The actress, however, should also be among the executive producers (always with her July Moon Production) and collaborate with Shawn Levy And Dan Cohen from 21 Laps. TO Selena like to be behind the camera, by now we know … you remember when he produced Hotel Transylvania 4 And Broken Hearts Gallery? Not to mention when she turned down the role of Hannah Baker in 13 Reasons Why to better handle her production. Will the dollhouse be an agency here and the dolls the models? Who knows. In any case, Selena Gomez as an actress and producer + suspense + fashion world = guaranteed success.

SCREAM 5

Ok, we have been talking about it for months and for now they are only rumors, but they seem quite well founded. Scream, the horror saga starring the infamous ghostface, has now reached its fifth chapter. If you missed the first films, run to get them, because there are a lot of well-known faces (in the young version): Courtney Cox, David Arquette, Emma Roberts and even a twenty year old Skeet Ulrich (we do not spoil his role). Among the most beloved horror films in cinema, Selena Gomez should also be in her cast: it all started when the former interpreter of Monica in Friends, confirmed as a permanent presence in the film, commented on a post on Instagram saying he couldn’t wait to meet her in person. All this has led us to think that our pop star should be the first victim of the ghostface. In addition, all the actors of the cast have started to follow her on social networks … in any case, given the health emergency, we just have to wait.


