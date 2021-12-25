Here are 3 foods that could help your thyroid and counteract fatigue, difficulty concentrating and weight gain

It often happens during our days to feel tired, exhausted and have difficulty maintaining attention. These signs along with extremely dry skin and constipation could be symptoms of a malfunctioning of the thyroid gland.

The thyroid is a small butterfly-shaped organ that manages endocrine hormonal processes by regulating various biochemical processes.

It can undergo alterations in its functioning. If it works excessively we talk about hyperthyroidism, while if it works little about hypothyroidism. In the second case, the production of thyroid hormones is poor and some problems could be encountered including dry skin and hair, weight changes and gain, difficulty concentrating and even constipation.

There are several factors that affect the functioning of the thyroid gland. In particular, nutrition and lifestyle can play a fundamental role. Bad habits such as smoking, alcohol can negatively affect the health of this gland.

Here are 3 foods to help your thyroid gland and fight fatigue, difficulty concentrating and weight gain

In fact, the introduction and frequent use of some foods, in the right doses, could help the correct functioning of this small organ.

An example of all are blue fish and seafood. Oily fish is an excellent source of good fatty acids, such as omega 3. It also contains noble proteins and vitamin D, as well as high amounts of iodine. Then even if many discard it, this fish could be worth gold for health because it is rich in omega 3 and precious vitamins.

Seafood and cod also appear to be an excellent source of zinc and selenium.

Another food that greatly influences the thyroid in a positive way would be algae, which are also rich in iodine. In fact, given the large quantities of iodine present in them, it would be preferable to avoid excessive consumption.

Yogurt is also part of these thyroid health allies. In fact, it contains good amounts of iodine, as well as calcium and vitamin B12. When choosing this product, however, it is important to keep in mind that the most natural one possible and without the addition of sugars should be chosen.

Foods like macadamia nuts would be an excellent source of selenium. A mineral that would seem essential for the proper functioning of thyroid hormones and the immune system.

