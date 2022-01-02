The holiday season has taken a toll on most people. In fact, between lunch and dinner, it is not uncommon to find yourself weighed down at the end of the holidays.

Among the good resolutions for the new year, therefore, those related to diet and exercise cannot be missing.

In fact, it has always been worth noting the desire to get back in shape perhaps by joining the gym.

The last few years, however, have taught us that it’s not always possible to join the gym to keep fit.

The exercises done directly at home will also be able to do a lot. Obviously, being followed by an expert can help to avoid tearing as well as back or joint problems.

For this reason, although simple, they are mainly suitable for those who practice or have already practiced physical exercise in the past.

We are going to write about 3 different exercises, one for the upper body, one for the abdominals and the last one to work the buttock area. In addition to these, you can certainly benefit from walking and sports such as swimming.

Here are 3 simple but effective exercises to get back in shape after lunches and dinners without a gym

The first exercise we’re going to illustrate is for the upper body. Using a bottle of water as a weight, bend your elbows at right angles and then straighten your arms.

The repetitions should be 20 for 3 series, 10 seconds rest between one series and another.

To make your abs work, instead, you will have to lie on the floor using a mat.

Keep the shoulder blades slightly off the floor and bend the knees towards the abdominals and then straighten the legs.

As you exhale, stretch your abs and repeat 15 times for 3 sets. After a few weeks you will begin to notice more toned abs.

Finally, the buttocks that can be firmed by pushing the leg upwards. Kneel on a mat and calmly perform the exercise that consists of raising the leg upwards.

Proceed 15 times for 3 series depending on each one’s training.

These are very simple exercises that if performed two or three times a week can lead to concrete results.

It will, of course, take consistency since it is difficult to see results without almost daily training.

The rule is not to be in a hurry since to obtain lasting results over time it is necessary to be patient. Here, then, are 3 simple but effective exercises to get back in shape after lunches and dinners without the gym.