Organizing your day and your commitments based on everything you want to accomplish is not easy. For this reason, it often happens that you sacrifice the time to devote to the care of your psychophysical well-being to fulfill your daily obligations.

Work obligations, deadlines and appointments that follow one another can sometimes become an obstacle to a daily workout. However, by putting some simple tricks on the habits that characterize everyone’s day, it could become really easy to keep fit and on the move. So here are 3 strategies to train every day that can be carried out in the normal work routine.

Start with small and healthy habits

Those who work in the office or spend a predominantly sedentary life over time for various reasons manifest different forms of malaise linked to this habit. It is no coincidence that sources such as the American Heart Association emphasize the importance of replacing sedentary habits with others that keep you active. Well, with this in mind, there are numerous exercises and training sessions that can be carried out even without wearing gymnastic gear. In a previous article we illustrated the 3 exercises to do while sitting to speed up the metabolism and lose weight. Similarly, those who want to awaken their muscles when the alarm goes off, could do a short training session in the supine position. To move the day and stimulate the cardiovascular system, other simple but effective solutions could also be adopted.

Here are 3 strategies to train every day even when you don’t have the time or the desire

If the goal of the day is to do more movement and increase the number of steps you take on average, how can you do it? A really simple and at the same time eco-friendly solution would be to consider the possibility of getting around on foot. Those who have to reach work could park the car in a place a little further away from the workplace in order to enjoy a good walk.

If the goal is to firm up your glutes and legs, one of the best workouts is going up the stairs rather than taking the elevator. This type of training not only strengthens the lower limbs, but improves balance and can strengthen the cardiovascular system.

If you have little desire to perform even these simple actions, motivational help could come from the audios. Listening to your favorite music or motivational podcasts could make moving and walking more enjoyable. In this way at the end of the day you could have walked hundreds of meters without too much effort or particular sacrifices.

Deepening

