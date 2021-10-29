All Saints’ Bridge is approaching and with it the Halloween party. Of well-known American derivation, the spooky atmosphere of Halloween is increasingly felt in Europe as well. In addition to macabre decorations and the famous “Dolcetto or Scherzetto” rite, an easy way to celebrate it is to watch a good horror movie. So, here are 3 unmissable horror cinema masterpieces to watch absolutely on Netflix at Halloween. Digital streaming platforms have several, lost in the maze of catalogs. But, among them, some are must-haves for movie buffs. Halloween can be the right occasion to recover them, spending an electrifying evening and expanding our culture in terms of cinema.

Let’s start immediately with a film so particular that it ignores any genre boundaries to lead to the auteur film. “Mother!” (Mother! In the Italian version) is a film by Darren Aronofsky with Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, released in 2017. The story is that of a young couple (she is a housewife, he is a writer looking for inspiration) who moves to a new home. But the couple’s balance is disturbed by the arrival of two strangers, whom the husband decides to host. The events thus begin to capitulate, pushing at dark and tight rhythms towards a sort of final Apocalypse. A film recommended for those who like experimental cinema and do not reject restlessness.

Always between horror, thriller and auteur film, we find “The Neon Demon”. The film is from 2016 and is directed by Nicolas Winding Refn, the director of other masterpieces such as “Drive” and “Only God Forgive”. This film tells the story of a young model, Jesse (played by Elle Fanning), who tries to make his way through a ruthless and cannibal world. Gradually, Jesse abandons her innocence, becoming more and more narcissistic and self-centered. But at what price?

For fans of the most classic horror cinema

The two films mentioned so far, as mentioned, transcend the canonical confines of the horror film. They are films in which the authorship of those who conceived them is very evident: a cinema experience that is nothing short of high. Those who are fond of more consolidated plots and more canonical stylistic features can choose “La Llorona”. This 2019 film, directed by Michael Chaves, reflects all the typical traits of the horror film. The powerful and evil spirit of a cursed woman, who has not found peace even after death, gives torment to a family. With this choice, those looking for the thrill but without going out of the canon will be satisfied.

