here are 4 gambling themed movies to watch

Cinema and gambling: a combination that over the decades has given many masterpieces to fans of the genre. Today we can in fact enjoy several films, some of which are iconic, which focus precisely on gambling, analyzing this mass phenomenon under numerous facets. So let’s try to discover together 4 gambling-themed films not to be missed.

Cinema and gambling: between history and evolution

The world of casinos described by the cinema almost always concerns physical settings, such as the city of Las Vegas, an iconic destination for gambling enthusiasts, and which still today is enormously successful. At the same time, however, the casino has evolved over the years, giving the public a number of tools and platforms useful for playing online. A transition that began in the distant 70s, thanks to the arrival of the first software installed in physical machines.

The development of the game then completed this step by moving to the web, to the point that today it is possible to find portals that dedicate entire guides and reviews to some gambling platforms, as in the case of 888, to name one. Even the cinema lately refers to some aspects of this transition, as in the case of apps dedicated to casinos, which occasionally appear in the scenes of some films. The most interesting films, however, remain those with physical and real settings, which have given iconic scenes for their epicity and hilarity.

The 4 gambling movies to watch at any cost

It starts with an impossible-to-miss must, that is Casino Royale, one of the chapters modern from 007 which has been the most successful. A success that came also and above all thanks to a charismatic character like James Bond played by Daniel Craig. Of course, as the title suggests, this film is entirely focused on gambling, especially when it comes to poker and Texas Hold’Em.

Another film that made the history of the marriage between gambling and cinema, this time in an Italian sauce, is the legendary Horse fever with Gigi Proietti and Enrico Montesano. It is the laughing story of a group of friends in love with horse betting, and forced every day to resort to tricks and tricks in order to cultivate this passion. It is a film that has become a cult thanks to time and television, knowing how to lightly highlight the critical issues of a world as risky as that of horse racing.

Continue with Ocean’s Eleven, another film that needs no introduction. Everyone knows the film of the con wizards headed by Danny Ocean (George Clooney), with a stellar cast that sees the presence of other big names of the caliber of Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia and Julia Roberts.

It closes with a film not as famous as the previous ones, but equally fascinating. The Card Collectorin fact, it is a new face (2021) that has already been talked about during the last international film art exhibition in Venice. The plot of the film is fascinating and its cast includes actors such as Oscar Isaac and Willem Dafoe.