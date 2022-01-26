Here are 4 stocks that insiders are selling

US stock futures were up yesterday morning ahead of new jobless claims data in the US and although Wall Street posted heavy losses on Wednesday, some insider trades to sell notable stocks were noted. .

Stock sales by insiders indicate their concerns about the prospects of the company they are a part of or that they consider the stock to be too expensive; in any case, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. However, insider buying should not be considered the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision; at best they can strengthen a sales decision.

Below is a look at some notable insider sales made recently; if you want to know more, click here to take a look at Benzinga’s insider trading platform.

PriceSmart

The sale: the director of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) Robert E Price sold a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $ 72.76 per share; following the transaction, the insider grossed $ 1,455,227.52.

the director of (NASDAQ: PSMT) Robert E Price sold a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $ 72.76 per share; following the transaction, the insider grossed $ 1,455,227.52. What happen: the company recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

the company recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results. What PriceSmart does: Pricesmart Inc is a company primarily engaged in the management of wholesale warehouses offering low-priced consumer goods.

Alphabet

The sale: the director of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) Larry Page sold a total of 13,889 shares at an average price of $ 2,729.91 per share; the insider took in $ 37,915,756.18 from the sale of these shares.

the director of (NASDAQ: GOOG) Larry Page sold a total of 13,889 shares at an average price of $ 2,729.91 per share; the insider took in $ 37,915,756.18 from the sale of these shares. What happen: Google (a subsidiary of Alphabet) hired former PayPal Holdings executive Arnold Goldberg to manage its payments division, according to a Bloomberg report.

Google (a subsidiary of Alphabet) hired former PayPal Holdings executive Arnold Goldberg to manage its payments division, according to a Bloomberg report. What Alphabet does: Alphabet is a holding company that fully controls the Internet giant Google.

Marvell Technology

The sale: the CEO and President of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) Matthew Murphy sold a total of 64,489 shares at an average price of $ 80.34 per share; the insider received $ 3,574,387 following the transaction. Additionally, Murphy bought a total of 34,026 shares.

the CEO and President of (NASDAQ: MRVL) Matthew Murphy sold a total of 64,489 shares at an average price of $ 80.34 per share; the insider received $ 3,574,387 following the transaction. Additionally, Murphy bought a total of 34,026 shares. What happen: at the beginning of the month, Needham analysts reiterated the Buy rating on the Marvell Technology stock and increased the target price from 110 to 115 dollars.

at the beginning of the month, Needham analysts reiterated the Buy rating on the Marvell Technology stock and increased the target price from 110 to 115 dollars. What Marvell Technology does: Marvell Technology is a leading manufacturer of fabless chips for networking and data storage applications; Marvell meets the end market needs of data centers, telecom operators, enterprises, automotive and consumer companies with processors, optical interconnects, application specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and commercial silicon chips for Ethernet applications.

Adobe