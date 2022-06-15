Here are 5 documentaries for football lovers to watch on streaming platforms

Footballers have the red carpet rolled out by streaming platforms. For those who like to be entertained, Netflix offers to enter the intimacy of champions like Neymar Jr. with Neymar: Perfect Chaos, by Antoine Griezman with Antoine Grie7man: world champion or Nicolas Anelka with Anelka: the misunderstood as well as football legends including Maradona or Pelé. It also highlights prestigious clubs such as Juventus of Turin. Prime Video offers a slightly more detailed offer. Amazon’s streaming platform, which is launching the documentary series The Pogmentaryhas a lot of content dedicated to football including Varane destiny of championWhere Ronaldo Vs Messi: Face Off in which CR7 and his great rival Lionel Messi redo the match. Docu-series also cover the history of major clubs such as Paris-Saint-Germain, (PSG: 50 years of history) or Juventus of Turin (Legendary club: Juventus).

The Pogmentary: where to find the documentary series on Paul Pogba?

As part of a partnership with Paul Pogba, Prime Video is producing this documentary series titled The Pogmentary which offers an immersion in the life of the athlete and promises to reveal a new facet of the champion. Paul Pogba engages in an intimate portrait through photos of his childhood, excerpts from his performances on the pitch and intimate conversations with those close to him. The athlete also shares his aspirations for the future. If football has not yet found its The Last Dance, the outstanding documentary series on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, the editorial staff found some nuggets. Here are the 5 documentaries to watch in streaming for football lovers.

Editor’s pick: Five football documentaries to stream

Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ and various streaming platforms have rich offers in movies, series, Anime, and documentaries of news, society and sport. In this plethoric choice, fans of sports programs, whether experts or neophytes, will find what they are looking for while browsing. And for those who don’t have the courage to consult the catalogues, the writing of Télé-Loisirs has selected 5 documentaries for football lovers.

1. Victory or nothing: Tottenham Hotspur on Prime Video

As captivating as a TV series, this nine-episode docufiction takes us behind the scenes at Tottenham Hotspur Football Club during the 2019-2020 Premier League season. A landmark year in the history of the Club, during which coach Mauricio Pochettino was sacked in the middle of the season and replaced by the incomparable José Mourinho. To increase the fun, watch the original version, where the narrator is none other than actor Tom Hardy, from Peaky Blindersand whose broken voice is an absolute delight.

2. The Art of Purpose by Roberto Baggio on Netflix

Directed by Letizia Lamartire, this documentary film covers twenty-two years of the Italian footballer’s career. It focuses on the moments of glory of the 1993 Golden Ball, but also on the failures of the champion. This dive into the life of the former Fiorentina striker, which is rarely covered in the media, offers a sober and interesting point of view on a time when the business model of football was less sophisticated, and when sportsmen were not such marketing products.

3. Make Us Dream on Prime Video

Arguably the greatest player Liverpool have ever known, Steven Gerard talks about his years in the legendary English club. He shares his visceral passion for this Club, his relationship with the sometimes excessive fans and speaks frankly about the injuries that have marked his career. This long fascinating interview shows the less glamorous daily life of football stars often playing injured, with their bodies tested by increasingly physical rhythms and training. Without ever falling into complaint, Steven Gerrard shows another aspect of the life of a footballer, and his decryption is captivating.

4. Kroos on Prime Video

A thousand miles from Paul Pogba, some players are discreet off the pitch and outside the star system. This is the case of Toni Kroos, very discreet although he is one of the best footballers in the world. This is the case of the German international and Real Madrid player Toni Kroos, who shows here a part of his daily life as a professional player and a glimpse of his family life. The one who is nicknamed “The server” is told by his relatives, his teammates or his coaches, with in particular the testimony of Zinedine Zidane. The opportunity to discover another facet of the German midfielder, the antithesis of some modern football stars but with undeniable talent.

5. Feyenoord on Disney+

To change traditional teams, head to Holland with this dive into the daily life of players from the Dutch club Rotterdam. This Dutch documentary series tells in nine episodes the story of this club adored by millions of Dutch people, but which remains quite secret for those who do not evolve in this closed circle, and reveals to us the fascinating backstage of the world of professional football.